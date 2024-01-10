Storm Damage: Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol, Maine, Faces Nature’s Fury

As the storm raged on Wednesday, its wrath was evident when the iconic Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol, Maine, bore the brunt of nature’s fury. The aftermath of the storm, which whipped the coast with hurricane-strength winds, left a trail of destruction that will take time to mend. The Bristol Parks and Recreation, the local authority, has subsequently issued warnings for residents to steer clear of the lighthouse and the nearby Pemaquid Beach Park due to the spread of debris and potential hazards.

Storm Damage: From Lighthouse to New Harbor

The storm’s wrath was not limited to the lighthouse alone. The nearby New Harbor also fell victim to the tempest’s fury, with several buildings, docks, and restaurants swept into the ocean. The speed at which the destruction unfolded left the residents in shock, hoping for the state’s assistance in cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

Town Resources Stretched to Limit

Addressing the widespread damage, town resources are now being stretched to their limit. The cleanup drive is underway, with efforts focused on various areas affected by the storm. However, with the extent of the damage, the reopening of these areas to the public remains uncertain.

Weather Outlook: Conditions Set to Improve

As the town grapples with the storm’s aftermath, the weather forecast offers a glimmer of hope. Conditions are expected to improve on Thursday. Despite the anticipated continuous precipitation throughout the weekend, hope is on the horizon as residents and authorities strive to restore normalcy in the storm-ravaged town.