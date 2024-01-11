Storm Damage Closes 70-year-old Bridge in Henderson County, North Carolina

The sudden closure of a key bridge over Clear Creek on South Mills Gap Road in Henderson County, North Carolina, has disrupted local travel following severe storm damage. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced the closure, introducing a two-mile detour for drivers through Fruitland Road and U.S. 64. This 70-year-old bridge is now in a compromised state, prompting immediate action from authorities to ensure the safety of travelers.

Advertisment

Rising Concerns Over Aging Infrastructure

The bridge's closure underscores a growing concern over the aging infrastructure in the region. This bridge, like many others, was built around 70 years ago, a fact that raises questions about its ability to withstand extreme weather events. NCDOT engineers are now faced with the task of preparing for its replacement, a project that will likely be a significant undertaking given the bridge's crucial role in facilitating local travel.

A Precautionary Measure for Traveler Safety

Advertisment

In the wake of the bridge's closure, NCDOT has implemented a two-mile detour through Fruitland Road and U.S. 64. While the detour is expected to cause some inconvenience, it is a necessary measure in the current circumstances. The safety of travelers is paramount, and the detour is a clear effort to prevent any potential mishaps that might arise from the bridge's deteriorated condition following the storm.

Upcoming Plans and Projects

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has several projects in the pipeline, including pothole repair, edge repair, and base repair on various roads throughout Henderson County. Alongside these projects, the department is also planning asphalt leveling on FM 773 near CR 3800. However, the repair and replacement of the damaged bridge over Clear Creek is expected to take precedence in the department's immediate plans.

In conclusion, while the closure of the bridge over Clear Creek presents challenges for local travelers, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is acting swiftly to remedy the situation. The planned replacement of the bridge, alongside other infrastructure maintenance and repair projects, signal a commitment to ensuring safe and efficient travel in Henderson County.