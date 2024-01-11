en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Storm Claims Historic Champion Oak in Daphne: City Contemplates Memorial

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Storm Claims Historic Champion Oak in Daphne: City Contemplates Memorial

The storm had no regard for history or sentiment as it ripped through the Village Point Park Preserve in Daphne, taking with it the largest Champion Oak tree in Alabama. A natural monument that stood tall for centuries was reduced to a fallen giant overnight, leaving city officials and residents in a state of mourning.

A Symbol of Loss

This historic tree was more than just a natural feature; it was a significant part of the community’s identity. Residents like Christine Saia, who regularly walked her dog in the preserve, saw it as a link to the past and a symbol of the area’s natural beauty. The loss of the tree has struck a chord in the hearts of those who cherished its grandeur and the sense of tranquility it offered.

A Departure from Tradition

Mayor Robin LeJeune, deeply moved by the event, has expressed regret over the loss. The city generally maintains a policy of non-intervention in preserves, allowing nature to take its course. However, this incident has led the mayor to contemplate a change, considering the possibility of seeking advice from the forestry service to prevent such losses in the future. This potential departure from tradition marks the tree’s significance and the impact of its loss on the community.

Preserving a Memory

While nature may have claimed the Champion Oak, the city is determined to keep its memory alive. Portions of the tree’s trunk will remain in the park, standing as a testament to its former glory. Saia, along with numerous other residents, hopes that the city will leave a part of the tree as a memorial. This gesture would mark a tribute to the tree’s history, acknowledging its value and the role it played in the community’s identity.

In the whirl of this loss, another significant development in the state has made headlines. Renowned football coach Nick Saban has finally addressed the swirling rumors of his retirement. However, the details of his statement remain undisclosed at this time.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
4 mins ago
Two-Month-Old Child Shot, Community in Shock as Police Apprehend Suspect
The recent wave of violence against children has reached a new and heart-wrenching nadir with the shooting of a two-month-old child. As the news of this horrific incident spreads, communities are left in shock, grappling with the fear and disbelief that such a tragedy could occur within their midst. The Incident In a shocking incident,
Two-Month-Old Child Shot, Community in Shock as Police Apprehend Suspect
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
38 mins ago
2024 NFL Playoffs: Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend
A Week of Celebrity Glamour: From AFI Awards in LA to Fashion Moments in Milan
45 mins ago
A Week of Celebrity Glamour: From AFI Awards in LA to Fashion Moments in Milan
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
25 mins ago
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
26 mins ago
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
Amy Sedaris Turns Stage Fall into Comedy at 2024 National Board of Review Awards
27 mins ago
Amy Sedaris Turns Stage Fall into Comedy at 2024 National Board of Review Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
3 mins
India's Growing Global Influence: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Insights
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
5 mins
Plymouth Football Boot Bank: A Kickstart for Young Footballers
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
7 mins
The Hidden Health Risks in Our Daily Diet: A Closer Look
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
10 mins
Cancellation of Pan African Convention Sparks Protests Among Students
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
10 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
17 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
21 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
25 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
25 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
40 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app