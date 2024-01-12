Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, and Power Outages Expected in Charlotte

The city of Charlotte, North Carolina, braces itself for a heavy downpour and potential thunderstorms anticipated to hit during the late afternoon and evening hours on a seemingly quiet Friday. The impending weather conditions carry a significant risk of power outages, posing potential threats on the roads, particularly affecting traffic lights. WBTV’s Traffic anchor, Nia Harden, has stepped in, providing valuable advice on how to navigate intersections if traffic lights fail.

Severe Weather Alert and Expected Impact

The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for the Charlotte region. The warning highlights the likelihood of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and potential traffic light outages. The alert comes with a wind advisory, predicting gusts of up to 25 mph. There is also a fear of severe thunderstorms accompanied by damaging wind gusts. The forecast for the weekend points towards relentless showers and strong winds, with a 100% chance of rain on Friday. The alert urges residents to stay vigilant against potential flooding and wind damage.

Advice for Road Users

In light of the potential power outages that could affect traffic lights, WBTV’s Traffic anchor Nia Harden suggests treating such intersections as four-way stops. Motorists should come to a complete stop and proceed slowly, providing ample warning to other drivers. Following road etiquette, the first car to arrive at the intersection gets the right-of-way. And in cases where two cars arrive simultaneously, the vehicle on the right should have the precedence.

Preparations and Precautions

Another wave of strong storms is predicted across the Charlotte region on Friday, increasing the threat of tornadoes and heavy winds. Multiple counties, including Mecklenburg, fall under the threat zone, and a wind advisory is in place. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have proactively canceled all after-school activities due to the looming threat. The forecast also includes a 90% chance of showers throughout Friday, and high winds are expected. Overall, the city prepares for a challenging weather day, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and preparedness to mitigate potential hazards.