Disaster

Storm After the Hurricane: Polk County Battalion Chief Fired Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Storm After the Hurricane: Polk County Battalion Chief Fired Amid Controversy

As the uproar of Hurricane Idalia’s aftermath subsided, a storm of a different sort began to brew within the Polk County Fire Rescue. The storm in question? The firing of Battalion Chief Charles True on counts of insubordination and dishonesty. An incident, that not only puts a spotlight on True’s conduct but also raises broader questions about the management of disaster response personnel.

Dishonesty Amid Disaster Relief

The root of this controversy traces back to August 2023, when True and his crew were deployed for disaster relief work in Levy County, following Hurricane Idalia’s destructive path. This operation was conducted in collaboration with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. But as the investigative report by Polk County Fire Rescue revealed, True’s actions during the deployment were far from commendable.

The report alleged that True did not adhere to directives and failed to ensure his crew complied with orders. Specifically, he was accused of not splitting his crew members into 12-hour shifts as ordered. This resulted in crews working 24-hour shifts, an action that cost the county approximately $60,000.

The Aftermath of the Termination

True’s termination has not gone uncontested. The Polk County Professional Firefighters union is appealing his dismissal, a move that adds another layer of complexity to the situation. But the controversy doesn’t stop there. County commissioners, in response to the incident, are demanding a full review of the fire department’s management.

This incident, while focused on the actions of one individual, has far-reaching implications. It raises serious concerns about the conduct and management of disaster response personnel, especially in the face of emergencies. And as the union fights for True’s reinstatement and the county officials call for a review, one thing is clear: this storm is far from over.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

