Business

Stone Group and REDNET Rise to IBM Platinum Partner Status

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Stone Group and REDNET Ascend to IBM Platinum Partner Status

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., a leading IT and Cloud Solutions provider, has proudly announced that its subsidiaries, Stone Group and REDNET, have ascended to the highest level of IBM partnership, achieving IBM Platinum Partner status. This significant milestone underscores their proficiency, dedication, and commitment to delivering top-notch IBM services and solutions across North America, Germany, and the UK.

A Signal of Proficiency and Dedication

The Platinum Partner status is a testament to Stone Group and REDNET’s exceptional customer service, unparalleled expertise, and a consistent track record of success. It signifies their unwavering commitment to providing transformative services and solutions to clients. With this new status, they will now have access to a plethora of benefits, including expanded training resources, increased educational opportunities, competitive incentives, and enhanced support.

Positioned for Greater Success

Greg Berard, the Global CEO and President of Converge, expressed immense pride in this accomplishment, forecasting that it will significantly bolster Converge’s global capabilities in deploying IBM solutions and services. ‘Achieving IBM Platinum Partner status is a tremendous accomplishment for Stone Group and REDNET,’ Berard stated, ‘This broadens Converge’s IBM capabilities globally.’ Converge’s global offerings, which include advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace solutions, are backed by advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors. With this achievement, the company is poised to serve its clientele even more efficiently, helping them meet their organizational goals.

Business Germany United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

