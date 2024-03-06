StokerCon 2024 Hosts Seventh Ann Radcliffe Academic Conference: A Fusion of Horror and Academia

San Diego's rich tapestry of ghostly tales and eerie locales sets the perfect backdrop for StokerCon 2024, where the academic and creative worlds will collide at the Seventh Annual Ann Radcliffe Academic Conference. Scheduled for Friday, May 31, 2024, at the San Diego Mission Bay Marriott and accessible online via Hopin, this hallmark event invites scholars and enthusiasts of horror and gothic studies to present and discuss their latest research and theories.

Exploring the Unseen: A Call for Abstracts

With a longstanding history of fostering deep dives into the horror genre, the Ann Radcliffe Academic Conference is extending an invitation to submit abstracts. This call is open to a broad spectrum of topics within horror and gothic studies, including, but not limited to, literary analyses, film criticism, and theoretical explorations. The conference champions interdisciplinary approaches and values diversity in scholarship, echoing the Horror Writers Association's commitment to inclusive representation.

Blending Tradition and Innovation

The hybrid format of this year's conference not only honors the tradition of in-person scholarly discourse but also embraces the digital age by offering recorded online presentations. This approach ensures a wide-reaching platform for ideas to flourish, connecting participants across the globe. The Ann Radcliffe Academic Conference stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of horror studies, promoting a space where emerging and established scholars can converge and collaborate.

Community and Collaboration at the Core

More than a mere academic gathering, the Ann Radcliffe Academic Conference is a cornerstone of the Horror Writers Association's Outreach Program. It underscores the association's dedication to nurturing a community where horror scholars and industry professionals can interact. By providing a venue for academic work to be showcased alongside professional insights, the conference facilitates meaningful exchanges that contribute to the horror genre's growth and diversification.

As StokerCon 2024 approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a compelling blend of academic rigor and creative passion. San Diego, with its haunted history, offers the perfect setting for discussions that will surely resonate with the themes of the unknown and the uncanny. The Seventh Annual Ann Radcliffe Academic Conference is poised to be a pivotal event for both the academic and horror communities, marking another chapter in the ongoing exploration of this fascinating genre.