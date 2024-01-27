Stockton University Athletes Break Records at Track and Field Meet

In a display of raw athleticism and sheer determination, two Stockton University athletes, Erik Ackerman and Kayla Kass, etched their names in the annals of their school's history at the John Thomas Terrier Classic Indoor Meet. The event, hosted by Boston University, saw these two athletes break school records in their respective track and field events, elevating the prestige of Stockton University athletics on a national stage.

Erik Ackerman's Stellar Performance

Erik Ackerman, an athlete known for his resilience and competitive spirit, surpassed his own school record in the men's 3,000 meters. With an impressive time of 8:18.79, Ackerman secured the 56th position out of 192 participants. This feat did not merely demonstrate his prowess but also marked him as the highest-placed Division III runner within the top 85, a testament to his talent and unwavering dedication.

Kayla Kass: A Rising Star

Meanwhile, Kayla Kass emerged as a rising star in the women's 800 meters. Outperforming her peers, Kass set a new record for Stockton with a time of 2:16.01, finishing 62nd out of 156. Her performance was nothing short of exceptional, as she became the second Division III finisher in her event. Kass's record-setting run not only broke the school record but also marked her as a standout athlete in the indoor track season, setting a new benchmark for future athletes.

Team Achievements and Notable Performances

The Stockton women's team, including Emma Conroy and the Petrolia sisters, achieved a season-best time in a relay event, adding another feather to the school's cap. Other notable performances came from athletes Emma Petrolia in the triple jump, Rachel Hayes, and Ashanae Morrison in their respective track and field events. On the men's side, Santana Wittenburg, Anthony Gentile, Joseph deBeaumont, Carson Latham, and Trevone Green showcased their skills in various events, contributing to the team's strong presence at the meet.