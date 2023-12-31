StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group

In a recent development, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG), issuing a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The shares opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization stands at $181.93 million, with a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 37.07, and a beta of 1.10.

Performance Overview

Park City Group’s performance over the past year has seen a range between a low of $4.80 and a high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01, while its 200-day moving average is $9.52. On September 28th, Park City Group reported quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, mirroring consensus estimates, and revenue of $4.80 million.

Financial Health

The company’s financial health is robust with a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Institutional investors and hedge funds have been actively adjusting their holdings in the company. There has been an increase in new stakes as well as existing positions.

About Park City Group

Park City Group is a North America-based software-as-a-service provider offering solutions like ReposiTrak MarketPlace, Compliance and Food Safety solutions, and Supply Chain solutions to manage supplier relationships. Its shares are owned 26.36% by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comparative Analysis

Meanwhile, Park Hotels Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) has earned a consensus rating of Hold from nine ratings firms covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company’s fifty-day moving average price is $14.40, and its two-hundred-day moving average price is $13.32. The company’s market cap stands at $3.21 billion, with a price to earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87, and a beta of 1.97.