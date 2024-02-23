Lakeside Quilters: Weaving Warmth and Community Bonds in Tamarack

Imagine a thread, slender and unassuming, yet capable of crafting warmth, comfort, and a semblance of home for those facing life's colder moments. This is the essence of what the Lakeside Quilters of Tamarack have woven into their community fabric since the fall of 2021. With each stitch, they've pieced together not just quilts, but lifelines of support for active military personnel, veterans, and individuals undergoing significant life transitions.

A Patchwork of Purpose

Their dedication to crafting quality handmade quilts, each a tapestry of care and commitment, recently earned them the annual Touchstone Energy Community Award by Lake Country Power. This accolade, complete with a plaque and $500 to bolster their mission, is a testament to their unwavering service and the 31 quilts they've donated to deserving recipients. But what sets these quilts apart? It's their adherence to the guidelines set forth by the National Quilts of Valor organization, ensuring each quilt is not only a gift of warmth but a lifetime keepsake, symbolizing deep appreciation and respect for the recipient.

Threads That Bind

In their tight-knit group of 14 volunteers, the Lakeside Quilters share more than just patterns and fabric. They share stories, laughter, and the collective joy of giving. Their quilts, often presented during pivotal life moments such as a move to a nursing home, embody a tangible expression of support and solidarity. Beyond the individual, these quilts touch families, drawing communities closer in a shared embrace that transcends the physical. As they prepare to compete for statewide recognition and a $2,000 prize, their story is a compelling narrative of how small acts of kindness can stitch together a stronger community fabric.

A Legacy of Warmth

Their impact echoes the broader mission of the Winter Quilters, a subset of the Lakeside Quilters, who annually donate around 100 quilts to various organizations. Through their 'The Gathering of Quilts' show, they rally support, showcasing over 100 quilts and raising funds through raffles and merchandise sales. This initiative not only fuels their quilting endeavors but also knits the community closer, proving that the warmth of a quilt can indeed fortify the spirit of those in need.

The Lakeside Quilters of Tamarack, through their meticulous stitches and generous hearts, remind us that even in our rapidly changing world, some traditions remain powerful vessels of community and care. As they continue to layer fabric, thread, and compassion, their quilts wrap not just the bodies but the souls of those they touch, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of their community.