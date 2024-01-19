Stine Lumber Expands Louisiana Presence with Acquisition of Cassity Jones Assets

In a strategic move to strengthen their presence in Louisiana, Stine Lumber, the largest family-owned building materials dealer in the state, has acquired the Bossier City assets of Cassity Jones Lumber. This acquisition, which took place on January 15, marks the establishment of the 12th Stine Lumber store in Louisiana. With this expansion, Stine Lumber is poised to serve the Bossier/Shreveport region more directly, replacing a previously indirect service from their Natchitoches facility.

Stine Lumber: A Pillar in the Construction Community

Under the leadership of CEO Dennis Stine, Stine Lumber has grown to be a vital cog in the Louisiana construction industry, employing over 800 associates across the state. The acquisition of the Bossier City assets only strengthens Stine Lumber's position in the market, allowing them to offer their renowned services to a broader customer base. Dennis Stine expressed elation at the expansion stating, 'We are thrilled to serve the Bossier/Shreveport region more directly.'

A Long-Standing Relationship Strengthened

Beyond the expansion of services, the acquisition also bolsters a long-standing relationship with the Jones family. Cassity Jones Lumber, which has decided to concentrate its growth in Texas, where it already operates five outlets and is set to open a sixth, warmly handed over their Bossier City assets. The family emphasis that both companies share played a significant role in this smooth transition.

Continued Service and Expansion

President Wendy Stine reassured that the transition would not disrupt service delivery. She emphasized that all former Cassity Jones employees in Bossier City have been retained. This move guarantees that the transition will be as smooth as possible for the client base. Wendy Stine stated, 'Our commitment to our core values, which include faith, family, and community, remain steadfast. We aim to expand our product selection for builders without any interruption to the top-tier service we are known for.'