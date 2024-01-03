Stillwater Critical Minerals Announces Trade Show Participation and Corporate Developments

Stillwater Critical Minerals, the company previously known as Group Ten Metals, has reported on its recent promotional activities and corporate developments. The mineral exploration firm has announced its participation in prominent trade shows, where it will showcase core samples from its 2023 drilling campaign at the Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co+Au project in Montana. The purpose of these displays is to highlight newly discovered mineralized zones, with an aim to demonstrate both the grade and scale of the project.

Participation of Key Executives

The company’s executive team, including President and CEO, Michael Rowley, and Vice-President of Exploration, Dr. Danie Grobler, are scheduled to make appearances at the trade shows. Their presence is expected to shed more light on the company’s direction and the potential of its mining projects.

Extension of Warrant Expiry Date

In addition to its trade show participation, Stillwater Critical Minerals has also applied for an extension on the expiry date of specific warrants, particularly those due to expire on January 17, 2024. These ‘January Warrants’ were initially issued in June 2020. The proposed extension would shift their expiration to July 17, 2024. The warrants grant holders the right to acquire a common share at an exercise price of $0.30.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals is a mineral exploration company focusing on nickel, copper, and other critical minerals. Its flagship, the Stillwater West project, is nestled in Montana’s Stillwater mining district. The recently updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate revealed a significant deposit of critical minerals in this project. In addition to Stillwater West, the company also holds the Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in Ontario and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project in Yukon Territory, both of which have development agreements with other corporate entities.