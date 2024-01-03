en English
Business

Stillwater Critical Minerals Announces Trade Show Participation and Corporate Developments

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Stillwater Critical Minerals Announces Trade Show Participation and Corporate Developments

Stillwater Critical Minerals, the company previously known as Group Ten Metals, has reported on its recent promotional activities and corporate developments. The mineral exploration firm has announced its participation in prominent trade shows, where it will showcase core samples from its 2023 drilling campaign at the Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co+Au project in Montana. The purpose of these displays is to highlight newly discovered mineralized zones, with an aim to demonstrate both the grade and scale of the project.

Participation of Key Executives

The company’s executive team, including President and CEO, Michael Rowley, and Vice-President of Exploration, Dr. Danie Grobler, are scheduled to make appearances at the trade shows. Their presence is expected to shed more light on the company’s direction and the potential of its mining projects.

Extension of Warrant Expiry Date

In addition to its trade show participation, Stillwater Critical Minerals has also applied for an extension on the expiry date of specific warrants, particularly those due to expire on January 17, 2024. These ‘January Warrants’ were initially issued in June 2020. The proposed extension would shift their expiration to July 17, 2024. The warrants grant holders the right to acquire a common share at an exercise price of $0.30.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals is a mineral exploration company focusing on nickel, copper, and other critical minerals. Its flagship, the Stillwater West project, is nestled in Montana’s Stillwater mining district. The recently updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate revealed a significant deposit of critical minerals in this project. In addition to Stillwater West, the company also holds the Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in Ontario and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project in Yukon Territory, both of which have development agreements with other corporate entities.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

