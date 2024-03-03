Stewartville Honors Late Justin Kime with 4th Annual Bowling Tournament, Boosts Gaming for Hospitalized Kids

In Stewartville, Minnesota, the spirit of Justin Kime, a University of North Iowa student who tragically lost his life in a car accident five years ago, is kept alive through the love of bowling and video games. The 4th Annual Justin Kime Bowling Tournament, hosted at 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, is not just a tribute to Justin's passions but also a fundraiser with a heartwarming cause. The event, orchestrated by Justin's parents, Brad and Pam Kime, aims to benefit both a Stewartville High School senior who shares Justin's enthusiasm for bowling and Gamer Outreach, an organization dedicated to creating gaming kiosks for children confined to hospitals.

A Tournament with Purpose

Brad and Pam Kime, in remembering their son, have found solace and purpose in organizing the bowling tournament. Their efforts have turned their personal loss into an opportunity to support others, embodying the spirit of community and generosity. According to Pam Kime, Justin is remembered as a guardian angel, inspiring them to promote the activities he loved, alongside his values of faith and family. Brad Kime highlights the tournament's role in building community, serving as a healing process for those who knew Justin and a meaningful introduction to his legacy for those who did not.

Supporting Youth and Healing Through Gaming

The choice to support Gamer Outreach reflects Justin's love for video games and his compassionate nature. Gamer Outreach's mission to provide gaming kiosks to sick children in hospitals offers a form of escapism and joy to those facing challenging times, aligning perfectly with the tournament's aim to spread Justin's love for gaming. Through these efforts, the Kime family hopes to not only keep Justin's memory alive but also to impact the lives of young individuals positively, whether through scholarships for bowling enthusiasts or through the healing power of play for hospitalized children.

Community Response and Legacy

The overwhelming support from the Stewartville community and beyond for the Justin Kime Bowling Tournament speaks volumes about the impact of Justin's life and his family's efforts to honor him. Each year, participants and donors come together to celebrate Justin's passions and contribute to a cause that extends his influence far beyond the bowling lanes and into the lives of children in need. Brad and Pam Kime's dedication to transforming their tragedy into a source of hope and unity stands as a testament to their son's enduring legacy.

The annual tournament has become a beacon of community spirit, love, and generosity in Stewartville, reflecting the best of human nature in the face of loss. As the event continues to grow, so too does the legacy of Justin Kime, whose passions for bowling and video gaming inspire a wave of positive change and support for young individuals facing their own battles. The Kime family's commitment to this cause ensures that Justin's spirit remains a vibrant and uplifting force within the community.