en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Stewart’s Shops: An Employee Stock Ownership Success Story

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Stewart’s Shops: An Employee Stock Ownership Success Story

Stewart’s Shops, a well-established convenience store chain in New York State, is reshaping the traditional employee-employer relationship. Through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company has successfully empowered its employees, creating 175 millionaires among its ranks. The unique initiative permits employees, after completing either 500 hours in a quarter or 1,000 hours in a year, to become ‘partners’ by acquiring company stock.

Employee Ownership: A Game-Changer

The ESOP program signifies a transformative approach to employee financial participation. As of the latest figures, these ‘partners’ own over 40% of Stewart’s Shops, a testament to the success of this unique scheme. The triumph of the ESOP is largely credited to the steady growth and profitability of Stewart’s Shops, which ensures regular contributions to employee accounts.

Sharing the Profits

In 2022 alone, the company made a considerable $19 million contribution to the ESOP accounts of 3,000 active employees, translating to 16% of each partner’s wages for the year. Moreover, ESOP account balances registered an impressive growth of 12.5% in 2022. The ESOP program, entirely sponsored by Stewart’s Shops, necessitates employees to work a minimum of 1,000 hours annually to be eligible.

Thriving Amid Challenges

Despite the economic adversities, supply chain disruptions, and inflation, Stewart’s Shops has managed to celebrate another successful year, sharing the fruits of this prosperity with its employees. The company’s president, Gary Dake, attributes the successful year to the relentless hard work and ownership pride of the employees. Operating over 350 locations in New York and southern Vermont, Stewart’s Shops employs more than 5,000 individuals and is actively hiring for various positions across its outlets, plant, and corporate office.

0
Business United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Buchanan's Business Incubator: A Launchpad for Local Entrepreneurship
In a vibrant display of community solidarity and entrepreneurial spirit, Buchanan, Michigan, is now home to four blossoming local businesses, thriving within the confines of the Mercantile and Food Market, a business incubator designed to foster small-scale entrepreneurship. These ventures include Taqueria Don Chepe, Diana’s Kitchen, Goddess of the Moon Leatherworks, and McBain Lane’s Mercantile,
Buchanan's Business Incubator: A Launchpad for Local Entrepreneurship
Équipe Laurence Expands to Montérégie, Opens New Office in Beloeil
3 mins ago
Équipe Laurence Expands to Montérégie, Opens New Office in Beloeil
New Aviation Duty Rules in India Could Lead to Hiring 20% More Pilots
4 mins ago
New Aviation Duty Rules in India Could Lead to Hiring 20% More Pilots
Community Rallies to Save Tattoo Artist's Business and School in Harrisonburg
2 mins ago
Community Rallies to Save Tattoo Artist's Business and School in Harrisonburg
The Transformative Power of One-on-One Meetings: Insights from Steven Rogelberg
2 mins ago
The Transformative Power of One-on-One Meetings: Insights from Steven Rogelberg
Oliver Solutions Acquires Spiffy: A Strategic Merger to Revolutionize Workforce Training
2 mins ago
Oliver Solutions Acquires Spiffy: A Strategic Merger to Revolutionize Workforce Training
Latest Headlines
World News
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
14 seconds
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
21 seconds
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
46 seconds
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
2 mins
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
2 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
3 mins
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
6 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
6 mins
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
6 mins
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app