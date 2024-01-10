Stewart’s Shops: An Employee Stock Ownership Success Story

Stewart’s Shops, a well-established convenience store chain in New York State, is reshaping the traditional employee-employer relationship. Through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company has successfully empowered its employees, creating 175 millionaires among its ranks. The unique initiative permits employees, after completing either 500 hours in a quarter or 1,000 hours in a year, to become ‘partners’ by acquiring company stock.

Employee Ownership: A Game-Changer

The ESOP program signifies a transformative approach to employee financial participation. As of the latest figures, these ‘partners’ own over 40% of Stewart’s Shops, a testament to the success of this unique scheme. The triumph of the ESOP is largely credited to the steady growth and profitability of Stewart’s Shops, which ensures regular contributions to employee accounts.

Sharing the Profits

In 2022 alone, the company made a considerable $19 million contribution to the ESOP accounts of 3,000 active employees, translating to 16% of each partner’s wages for the year. Moreover, ESOP account balances registered an impressive growth of 12.5% in 2022. The ESOP program, entirely sponsored by Stewart’s Shops, necessitates employees to work a minimum of 1,000 hours annually to be eligible.

Thriving Amid Challenges

Despite the economic adversities, supply chain disruptions, and inflation, Stewart’s Shops has managed to celebrate another successful year, sharing the fruits of this prosperity with its employees. The company’s president, Gary Dake, attributes the successful year to the relentless hard work and ownership pride of the employees. Operating over 350 locations in New York and southern Vermont, Stewart’s Shops employs more than 5,000 individuals and is actively hiring for various positions across its outlets, plant, and corporate office.