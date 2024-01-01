Steward Financial Group and Major Investors Show Confidence in Cognition Therapeutics

Steward Financial Group LLC and other major investors have shown confidence in the future of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to tackling age-related degenerative diseases. Steward Financial Group recently acquired a stake in the company, purchasing 40,874 shares valued at approximately $58,000. This investment represents about 0.13% ownership of the company, according to the latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Increased Institutional Investments in Cognition Therapeutics

Vanguard Group Inc., one of the world’s largest investment companies, has significantly increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics. Vanguard now owns 401,203 shares, a 465.7% increase, valued at $762,000. Other institutional investments have sprung up as well. Worth Venture Partners LLC and Captrust Financial Advisors have established new positions, while Kestra Advisory Services LLC and Geode Capital Management LLC have expanded their existing stakes in Cognition Therapeutics. These increased investments signal a strong belief in the company’s potential.

Cognition Therapeutics: A Leader in Degenerative Disease Research

Cognition Therapeutics operates in the biopharmaceutical sector, focusing on age-related degenerative diseases, particularly Alzheimer’s disease. Their lead product candidate, CT1812, is a testament to their commitment to this cause. The company’s stock opened at $1.85, with a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Over the past year, the company’s stock has seen a 12-month low of $0.90 and a high of $3.49.

Financial Performance and Projections

In their latest quarterly earnings report, Cognition Therapeutics reported an EPS of ($0.22), surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.09. Analysts project an EPS of -$0.93 for the current year, indicating the company’s potential for growth. Despite the challenges, investors seem optimistic about the company’s future, judging by the increased investments.

