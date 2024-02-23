Steven Malcolm's 'BOATS': A Voyage to Redemption Through Hip-Hop and Spirituality

Imagine embarking on a musical journey, one that not only grooves with the rhythm of hip-hop but also sails across deep, spiritual waters. This is the voyage Steven Malcolm invites us to join with his latest album, BOATS (Based On A Truth Story). Released on February 23, this concept record is more than just a collection of tracks; it's a narrative of brokenness, redemption, and the transformative power of faith, wrapped in the beats and bars of urban music.

A New Wave of Hip-Hop

The music industry has seen a surge of artists blending genres, but Malcolm takes this to a new level by integrating his spiritual journey into the hip-hop realm. BOATS isn't just an album; it's a manifesto of Malcolm's voyage from "Nothing Into Something," as one of the tracks poignantly titles it. With hits like 'Cardio' making it to the Top 10, it's clear that his message resonates with many. Through songs like '40' and the autobiographical 'Nothing Into Something,' Malcolm's lyrical prowess shines, offering listeners a glimpse into his soul.

At the heart of BOATS lies 'Away,' a utopian oasis born from Malcolm's imagination. This isn't just a place but a metaphor for growth, redemption, and the realization of one's potential. Malcolm describes 'Away' as a destination "built for the chosen and run by the redeemed," a sanctuary where spirituality and humanity intersect. It's a concept that dares listeners to dream of a world where their gifts can lead the way, and beauty reflects those who protect it. This vision is vividly explored throughout the album, inviting audiences to contemplate their path to their version of 'Away.'

Setting Sail with the Dropping Anchor Tour

To celebrate the release of BOATS, Malcolm embarked on the 'Dropping Anchor Tour,' hosting free listening parties in cities like Atlanta, New York, and his hometown of Grand Rapids. These events were more than just promotional gigs; they were gatherings of communities, moments where fans could connect with Malcolm's journey and find parallels with their own. The tour not only supported the album's launch but also strengthened the bond between Malcolm and his audience, creating a shared experience of music's power to heal and inspire.

In a world often divided by differences, Malcolm's BOATS serves as a reminder of the transformative power of storytelling through music. It's a record that navigates the choppy waters of life's challenges, offering a lifeline of hope and redemption. As listeners, we're invited to cast off our doubts and set sail towards 'Away,' guided by the rhythm of hip-hop and the compass of spirituality. In doing so, Malcolm's journey becomes our own, a voyage towards understanding, acceptance, and perhaps, our redemption.