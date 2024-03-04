Steve Wynn's Rise and Fall: New Adaptation of 'Winner Takes All' in the Works

Steve Wynn, the man who transformed Las Vegas's skyline, finds his story from glory to disgrace heading to either a big screen or television adaptation. Scott Jay Kaplan and Emmet McDermott's CoverStory producer banner has secured the rights to Christina Binkley's 'Winner Takes All,' a riveting narrative of Wynn's ascendancy in the casino empire and his subsequent fall amid serious allegations.

Advertisment

From Bingo Halls to Billionaire Status

Beginning as a scrappy bingo parlor operator, Steve Wynn climbed the ranks to become a billionaire and a defining figure in Las Vegas's gambling and entertainment scene. His ambitious projects and vision reshaped the city, cementing his status as a mogul. However, his career took a dramatic turn in 2018 when he resigned from his empire amidst allegations of sexual misconduct. 'Winner Takes All,' penned by Christina Binkley, chronicles Wynn's journey, capturing the essence of his dramatic rise and fall. Binkley, a seasoned journalist with accolades including a Pulitzer Prize, brings a depth of insight to this captivating story.

Adaptation Takes Shape

Advertisment

The adaptation will spotlight the 1990s, a pivotal era when Wynn's pursuit of power and influence reached its zenith, only to set the stage for his eventual downfall. This period also saw the emergence of Elaine Wynn, Steve's ex-wife, who filled the leadership vacuum and whom Steve blamed for his misfortunes. Emmet McDermott, reflecting on the project, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Binkley, emphasizing the project's alignment with the unpredictable essence of Las Vegas itself. McDermott's previous work includes producing 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch,' a documentary that explored the rise and fall of another iconic brand.

Anticipation and Collaborations

Christina Binkley shared her excitement about adapting her book for the screen, anticipating the opportunity to delve into the themes of ambition, greed, and retribution set against the backdrop of Las Vegas. The project promises to offer audiences a deeper look into the complicated figure of Steve Wynn and the volatile world of casino empires. CoverStory is also developing 'Go Deep,' in collaboration with Hyper Object and Adam McKay, showcasing their commitment to bringing complex stories to life. With a narrative centered on power struggles, personal and professional downfall, and the intricate dynamics of Las Vegas's casino industry, the adaptation of 'Winner Takes All' is poised to captivate audiences with its tale of ambition and hubris.

This adaptation not only revisits the storied career of one of gambling's most iconic figures but also prompts reflection on the broader themes of power, accountability, and redemption. As the project progresses, it will undoubtedly shed new light on the complexities of Steve Wynn's legacy and the indelible mark he left on Las Vegas and the casino industry at large.