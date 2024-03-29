Steve Sax Digitizes Babe Ruth Art as NFT to Fund Foundation Honoring Late Son

Former World Series champion and MLB star, Steve Sax, has embarked on a heartfelt mission to honor his late son, Capt. John J. Sax, by merging the worlds of art, technology, and philanthropy. In a groundbreaking move, Sax has digitized a renowned painting of Babe Ruth, titled 'Babe and the Kids', turning it into a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) to support the Captain John J. Sax Family Foundation, which aims to assist aspiring aviators overcome obstacles in their paths. This initiative not only commemorates Sax's son, who tragically passed away in a military aircraft accident in 2022, but also preserves a unique piece of baseball history in the digital realm.

Advertisment

The Journey of 'Babe and the Kids'

The original artwork, created by award-winning sports artist Opie Otterstad, captures Babe Ruth during a 1922 barnstorming tour, surrounded by young fans. In an intriguing twist, the children's faces in the painting represent 58 former Major League Baseball players, 56 of whom are Hall of Fame inductees, depicted as their younger selves. Sax's decision to digitize this masterpiece and mint it as an NFT was driven by a desire to maintain its exclusivity and rarity, thereby enhancing its value for collectors and fans alike. The initiative also serves as a tribute to the legends of baseball, including Nolan Ryan and Jackie Robinson, whose legacies are intertwined with the painting's narrative.

Philanthropy Meets Innovation

Advertisment

By venturing into the realm of NFTs, Sax and his foundation are tapping into a burgeoning market that merges art, collectibility, and technology. The sale of these 200 limited edition NFTs will directly benefit the Captain John J. Sax Family Foundation, funding grants and scholarships for students who dream of taking to the skies. This innovative approach to fundraising not only honors Capt. John J. Sax's memory but also opens new avenues for philanthropic efforts in the digital age. Sax's collaboration with MLB and the meticulous process of digitizing Otterstad's artwork underscore a commitment to leveraging modern technology for a noble cause.

A Legacy Honored

The tragic loss of Capt. John J. Sax in a military aircraft accident has inspired a remarkable initiative that bridges the past, present, and future. Through 'Babe and the Kids', Steve Sax pays homage to his son's aspirations and the enduring spirit of aviators facing challenges in pursuit of their dreams. The NFT not only immortalizes a piece of baseball history but also embodies the resilience, dedication, and heroism of those who dare to soar. As this digital artifact finds its place in the collections of enthusiasts and philanthropists, it carries forward the legacy of Capt. Sax and the legends of the game, making an indelible mark on the world of sports and beyond.