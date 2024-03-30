Steve Martin Recalls Elvis Presley's Take on His Comedy in 'STEVE! A Documentary in 2 Pieces'

Steve Martin shares a memorable encounter with Elvis Presley in Las Vegas within his new documentary, 'STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces,' now available on Apple TV+. This revelation comes as part of a broader narrative tracing Martin's journey from a Disneyland employee to the pinnacle of stand-up comedy by the early 1980s, as directed by Morgan Neville.

Advertisment

From Disneyland to Stardom

Martin's career trajectory is meticulously laid out in the documentary, highlighting his early days at Disneyland, his rise through the stand-up comedy ranks, and his eventual transition into film. A significant anecdote involves his time opening for Ann-Margret and her husband Roger Smith in Las Vegas, where he first encountered Elvis Presley. Presley, who had previously dated Ann-Margret, visited her backstage, passing Martin's dressing room and leaving behind a comment about Martin's unique sense of humor before inquiring if Martin wanted to see his guns.

Developing a Comic Persona

The documentary delves into Martin's efforts to refine his comedic style, described as an 'overly confident idiot,' which eventually garnered him a cult following. His appearances on 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson' and 'The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,' coupled with a memorable 'Saturday Night Live' hosting gig offered by Lorne Michaels, catapulted Martin to national fame. Recollections of his comedic journey are interspersed with insights from friends and contemporaries, like Tina Fey and <a href="https://www.wral.com/story/steve-martin-opens-up-about-a-wild-and-crazy-life-and-career-then-and-now-in-steve/21351