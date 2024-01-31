Steve Kingston Bolsters WRNR's Broadcast Presence with Two Radio Signal Acquisitions

Steve Kingston, a seasoned radio professional, has taken a significant leap towards re-establishing Adult Alternative WRNR's over-the-air broadcast presence in Annapolis, Maryland. Kingston has recently acquired two crucial radio signals, marking a new chapter in the radio station's history.

Purchasing FM Translator W260BM

In a decisive move, Kingston purchased FM translator W260BM in November 2023. The purchase, which cost $75,000, was made from the Hope Christian Church of Marlton Inc. This acquisition came a year after the sale of WRNR's 103.1 MHz facility in Graysonville, Maryland, to Peter & John Fellowship. The sale marked a significant shift for WRNR from an over-the-air platform to an online-only presence.

Facing the Challenges

The decision to sell the Graysonville facility was primarily driven by challenges in covering the Baltimore metropolitan area. This was due to the licensing of FM translators and the transition from analog to digital broadcasting. However, despite these challenges, Kingston has remained committed to WRNR's broadcast future.

The Purchase of WYRE-AM

In a further testament to his commitment, Kingston has agreed to buy WYRE-AM, a Class D daytime-only station at 810 kHz from Richard Dent. WYRE, which has been simulcasting WRNR.com's stream for the past year, will now become a simulcast partner of 'WRNR Online.' The purchase is being conducted through Cortona Media, a new entity created by Kingston. Although the purchase price for WYRE has not been disclosed, the transaction has already been filed with the FCC.

The acquisition of these two radio signals, coupled with the creation of Cortona Media, demonstrates Kingston's determination to ensure WRNR’s over-the-air broadcast presence. As the radio industry navigates the digital age, Kingston's strategic moves offer a glimpse into the future of radio broadcasting.