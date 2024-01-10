Steve Harvey to Continue Arbitrating in Season 3 of 'Judge Steve Harvey'

Emmy Award-winning host and comedian Steve Harvey is ready to return to the small screen, wielding his golden gavel for Season 3 of the unique courtroom show, 'Judge Steve Harvey'. A comedic departure from traditional courtroom series, the show sees Harvey arbitrate disputes between real individuals, despite possessing no formal legal education.

Harvey's Unique Blend of Wisdom and Humor

At the heart of 'Judge Steve Harvey' is Harvey's charisma, life experience, and people-reading skills. He relies on these attributes and a healthy dose of common sense to unravel the truth in cases that range from unpaid loans to personal feuds. Harvey commands the courtroom not with a traditional judge's robe but with his signature golden gavel and a keen sense of humor, bringing a refreshing and accessible approach to the legal proceedings.

Season 3's Anticipated Return

While the exact number of episodes for the upcoming season has not been made public, it is expected to be in line with the 10 to 15-episode range of the previous seasons. The new season will make its debut on ABC on February 7, 2023, with episodes becoming available for streaming on Hulu the day after their television broadcast.

A Supportive Cast

Joining Harvey in the courtroom are Nancy Price, a former real-life bailiff who lends her authentic courtroom experience to the show, and Rubin Ervin, who warms the audience and introduces Harvey each episode. The duo adds a rich layer of depth to the show, complementing Harvey's unique style of arbitration.

While there are no current details on the availability of Season 3 on Netflix, the show has previously found a home on various streaming platforms, and updates on wider distribution may be forthcoming.