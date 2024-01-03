en English
Business

Steve Eisman Flags Market Volatility in 2024 with a Spotlight on Tech Stocks

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
Steve Eisman Flags Market Volatility in 2024 with a Spotlight on Tech Stocks

As Wall Street plunged into the second trading day of 2024, a wave of volatility swept across the markets, leaving ripples most noticeable in the technology sector. This was clearly reflected in the dwindling stock index futures. Amid this financial turbulence, a notable voice emerged – Steve Eisman, a high-profile investor famed for his accurate prediction of the 2008 financial crisis, as immortalized in the movie ‘The Big Short.’

Steve Eisman: The Skeptic’s Viewpoint

Eisman, in an interview with CNBC, expressed his unease about the excessively buoyant sentiment pervading among investors as the new year dawned. Now a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, Eisman conveyed his worries about the market’s overly optimistic stance, particularly towards the technology sector. He cautioned that any disappointments could leave the market reeling, struggling to maintain its resilience.

The Focus on Tech Stocks

The investor’s concerns about the tech sector echo the investment strategies of several major Wall Street banks, thereby spotlighting Eisman’s favoured sector for 2024 – technology stocks. Furthermore, he shared insights on the potential impact of GenAI technology on tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. His skeptical stance towards predictions of multiple interest rate cuts in the coming year and his endorsement of a more cautious, wait-and-see approach adds another layer of intrigue to his investment philosophy.

From Housing to Technology

Interestingly, despite his previous disinterest in homebuilding stocks, Eisman seems to be developing a newfound appreciation for them. Citing their strong balance sheets and their potential to buy down rates for customers, he hinted at a possible shift in his investment strategy. However, he clarified that housing was not among his top plays for 2024, favouring instead technology and infrastructure.

As 2024 unfolds, Eisman’s outlook, coupled with the tech sector’s performance, will continue to be closely watched. The market’s stability and investor sentiment hang in the balance, underscoring the significance of these developments.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

