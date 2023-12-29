en English
Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin Burton Finalize Their Divorce: An In-Depth Look

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:12 pm EST
Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin Burton Finalize Their Divorce: An In-Depth Look

Renowned television actor, Steve Burton, celebrated for his role in ‘Days of Our Lives’, and his wife Sheree Gustin Burton have officially concluded their divorce proceedings, marking an end to their twenty-plus years of matrimony. The settlement, reached after almost two years of separation, dictates a joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children. As per the agreement, Steve Burton is to pay Sheree a monthly child support of $12,500 until April 2024, after which the amount will decrease to $10,000 per month.

Divorce Details and Settlement

In addition to the child support, Sheree Gustin Burton will receive a retroactive support of $50,000. The couple has also decided to waive their rights to spousal support, a clause applicable under any future circumstances. This comes as a notable detail considering the couple had not signed a prenuptial agreement when they filed for divorce in July 2022. Their divorce application, submitted in the Orange County Superior Court, cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their split.

The Unfolding of Events

The divorce filing followed Steve Burton’s public disclosure of their separation in May 2022. In his announcement, he revealed a shocking fact: while Sheree was expecting her fourth child, he was not the father. This piece of information added a new dimension to the already unfolding drama, stirring the public curiosity even further. The couple also shares a 20-year-old daughter named Makena. Presently, Sheree is in the advanced stages of her pregnancy with her fifth child.

Implications and Aftermath

This case has drawn significant public and media attention, given Steve Burton’s high-profile status and the dramatic revelations surrounding their separation and divorce. The settlement has brought some closure, but it also remains a stark reminder of the personal struggles that often lie behind the glamorous façade of celebrity life. As the couple navigates their separate lives and copes with their new circumstances, their journey continues to be a subject of public interest.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

