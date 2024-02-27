Sterling K. Brown Revels in His Supernatural Demise, Shares Onscreen Death Favorites with Drew Barrymore

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Sterling K. Brown opened up about his myriad of onscreen deaths, singling out his role in Supernatural as his favorite. Playing a vampire hunter who meets a gruesome end, Brown's character is memorably beheaded after being turned into a vampire. Drew Barrymore joined in, discussing her own role in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet as a zombie, emphasizing the liberating aspect of her character in light of her personal life at the time.

Memorable Deaths on Screen

Brown and Barrymore delved into the intricacies of filming their respective death scenes. Brown, reflecting on his career, noted the significance of his Supernatural role and how it stands out among his other onscreen deaths. Meanwhile, Barrymore recounted the challenges and unexpected joys of playing a flesh-eating zombie, including the directive to use less blood, which she found ironically liberating.

Liberation Through Character

Both actors shared a sense of freedom in portraying their characters. For Brown, the opportunity to play such a dynamic role on Supernatural was a highlight of his career, showcasing his range as an actor. Barrymore, on the other hand, found personal liberation through her role in Santa Clarita Diet, especially as it coincided with significant changes in her personal life. The show's eventual cancellation after three seasons did little to dampen the fond memories both actors have of their projects.

Looking Back, Moving Forward

As they reflected on their experiences, Brown and Barrymore emphasized the impact these roles had on their careers and personal development. Brown, with his rich history of onscreen deaths, continues to enjoy a significant presence in the acting world, while Barrymore cherishes the memories and lessons learned from her time on Santa Clarita Diet. Both actors look forward to future projects that challenge them and allow them to explore new dimensions of their craft.

Their candid discussion offers a glimpse into the world of acting, highlighting the unexpected ways in which certain roles can resonate with actors and audiences alike. As they continue to forge their paths in the entertainment industry, Brown and Barrymore's reflections serve as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and character development.