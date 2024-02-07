Sterling K. Brown on Oscar Nomination and Role in 'American Fiction': A Commitment to Diversity

Sterling K. Brown, recognized globally for his roles in 'Black Panther', 'The Predator', and 'Waves', has recently been nominated for the prestigious Best Supporting Actor Oscar. This nomination comes for his remarkable portrayal of Clifford 'Cliff' Ellison in the critically acclaimed film 'American Fiction'. In a candid interview, Brown expresses his delight not so much about his own nomination but about the film and his fellow cast members.

Challenging Stereotypes and Broadening Representation

'American Fiction' is a film that challenges existing stereotypes around Black stories and representation. Brown's character, Cliff Ellison, is a gay man who is 'messily out', adding a new dimension to the portrayal of Black characters in cinema. Brown acknowledges the privilege of contributing to a narrative that widens the portrayal of Black characters.

A Notable Cast and a Story Transformed

'American Fiction' is an adaptation of Percival Everett's novel 'Erasure' and has been brought to life on the screen by director Cord Jefferson. Apart from Brown, the film features a notable cast including Jeffrey Wright and Issa Rae. Brown appreciates Everett's refusal to be pigeon-holed and the changes Jefferson made to the story, including shifting the setting to Los Angeles and Boston.

Exploring the Multifaceted Nature of Black Identity

Reflecting on his role in 'This Is Us' and his eagerness to take on diverse roles that challenge viewer expectations, Brown discusses the common frustration of being pigeon-holed by race. He is committed to showcasing the multifaceted nature of Black identity and looks forward to future opportunities. He mentions upcoming projects like the sci-fi film 'Atlas' with Jennifer Lopez and a new series with 'This Is Us' creator Dan Fogelman titled 'Paradise City'.

As Brown looks forward to the future, he expresses contentment with his past role as Randall in 'This Is Us' and curiosity for what lies ahead. His Oscar nomination for 'American Fiction' is a testament to his dedication and talent, and a stepping stone to even more diverse and challenging roles in the future.