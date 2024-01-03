en English
Business

Sterling Engineering Secures Key Contracts, Boosting Revenues

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Sterling Engineering Secures Key Contracts, Boosting Revenues

Sterling Engineering, a division of the acclaimed Air Industries Group, recently announced the securing of two key contracts. These contracts, valued at around $3.2 million, are centered around the supply of essential engine components for the F-135 jet engine, a critical element in the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. This significant win is set to boost the company’s near-term revenues, with deliveries slated to commence as early as 2024.

Business Growth and Positive Revenue Trend

The securing of these contracts marks a significant milestone for Sterling Engineering, which has seen a considerable surge in business growth. As highlighted by Lou Melluzzo, the CEO of Air Industries, the company’s 18-month firm backlog has seen an impressive 43% increase. This rise, which equates to approximately $5.1 million, is a stark improvement from the backlog reported at the end of September. Furthermore, the company reported a quarter with revenues exceeding $2 million, establishing a positive trend towards profitability after a long hiatus.

Contribution to the Aerospace and Defense Industry

Air Industries Group, the parent company of Sterling Engineering, has carved a niche for itself in the aerospace and defense industry as a trusted manufacturer of precision components. It proudly operates as a Tier 1 supplier to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), a Tier 2 subcontractor, and a Prime Contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The securing of these contracts further reinforces its reputation for quality and performance.

Understanding the Risks and Uncertainties

Despite the optimistic outlook, Air Industries underscores the fact that forward-looking statements, such as projections about future revenues and profitability, are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties. Factors such as project timing, regulatory delays, changes in government funding, and broader economic conditions could potentially yield results that vary significantly from current projections.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

