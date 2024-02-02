Sterling Check Corp. to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results

In a latest update, Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER), a leading provider of technology-driven background and identity verification services, has confirmed that it will unveil its financial results for the last quarter of the fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, before the stock market commences operation. The corporation has also scheduled a conference call to dissect these results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Joining the Conference Call

Potential attendees can register for this pivotal conference call or access it through the provision of dial-in numbers, utilizing a specific conference code. On top of that, a live audio webcast, along with corresponding presentation materials, will be made available on Sterling's investor relations website under the 'News & Events' section.

Replay and Accessibility

For those who miss out on the live conference call, a replay, along with the presentation materials, will be available on the same website or via a phone call using an access code. This availability will extend until March 20, 2024, providing ample time for interested parties to catch up.

Sterling's Global Operations

Enriched with a global footprint, Sterling Check Corp. is renowned for serving over 50,000 clients and conducting more than 110 million searches annually as of December 31, 2022. The corporation's operations span across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its primary focus lies in fostering trust and safety within organizational cultures, enhancing their overall efficiency and credibility.