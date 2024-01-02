en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Stephen Walt Predicts Escalating Middle East Tensions in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Stephen Walt Predicts Escalating Middle East Tensions in 2024

Columnist Stephen Walt, in a recent FP Live event, reflected on the key global trends of 2023 and projected the potential significant events for 2024. The world, as he notes, steps into 2024 amidst widespread bloodshed and human turmoil, with the Middle East remaining a hotspot of escalating tension.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

One of Walt’s primary concerns is the undervalued risk of an escalating conflict in the Middle East. Particularly, he points towards the imminent threat of a severe war between Israel and Hezbollah. Such a war holds the potential to pull in the United States and Iran, leading to a broader regional conflict. The stakes are high, and the consequences could be far-reaching.

The Unresolved Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Walt also addresses the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, harboring a bleak outlook for the coming year. He predicts the humanitarian crisis in Gaza will persist, and the political issues will remain unresolved. The stalemate, as it stands, is anticipated to continue into the foreseeable future.

A Potential Israel-Saudi Arabia Deal

Despite the prevailing tension, Walt speculates on a potential deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia that could normalize ties. Currently stalled due to the fighting, the deal could resurface, driven by mutual incentives. The agreement is viewed as a strategic move by the U.S. to keep Saudi Arabia within its security orbit, especially amidst Saudi’s increasing overtures towards China.

The Impact of Arab Opinion

Walt concludes his discussion by emphasizing the influence of Arab public opinion on Middle East dynamics. Historically, Arab public opinion has been more confrontational towards Israel than the policies of Arab governments. This discrepancy is evident in Egypt’s peace deal with Israel and joint efforts to contain the situation in Gaza. The interplay between public sentiment and government policies will continue to shape the region’s future.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Climate Week Confrontation: The Schemers vs. Dreamers Debate

By Ebenezer Mensah

Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift

By Salman Khan

Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars

By BNN Correspondents

Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War

By Shivani Chauhan

Curiosity Rover Captures a Martian Day: Unveiling the Secrets of Mars ...
@BNN Newsroom · 45 seconds
Curiosity Rover Captures a Martian Day: Unveiling the Secrets of Mars ...
heart comment 0
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts

By Salman Khan

Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
Trump’s Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
Ford City Man Faces Felony Charge for Alleged Trespassing

By BNN Correspondents

Ford City Man Faces Felony Charge for Alleged Trespassing
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
41 seconds
Kansas City Royals on the Verge of a Potential Downtown Shift
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
43 seconds
Political Showdown: Haley's Super PAC Targets DeSantis Amid Iowa Ad Wars
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
46 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law Amidst Gaza War
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
55 seconds
Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
1 min
Bold Predictions for 2024 Golf Season: Big Wins, Stellar Performances, and Policy Shifts
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
1 min
Sheep as a Potential Model for Sickle Cell Disease Research
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
2 mins
Study Confirms Ixekizumab's Long-Term Efficacy and Safety for Psoriasis Patients
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
2 mins
Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
2 mins
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app