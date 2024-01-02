Stephen Walt Predicts Escalating Middle East Tensions in 2024

Columnist Stephen Walt, in a recent FP Live event, reflected on the key global trends of 2023 and projected the potential significant events for 2024. The world, as he notes, steps into 2024 amidst widespread bloodshed and human turmoil, with the Middle East remaining a hotspot of escalating tension.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

One of Walt’s primary concerns is the undervalued risk of an escalating conflict in the Middle East. Particularly, he points towards the imminent threat of a severe war between Israel and Hezbollah. Such a war holds the potential to pull in the United States and Iran, leading to a broader regional conflict. The stakes are high, and the consequences could be far-reaching.

The Unresolved Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Walt also addresses the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, harboring a bleak outlook for the coming year. He predicts the humanitarian crisis in Gaza will persist, and the political issues will remain unresolved. The stalemate, as it stands, is anticipated to continue into the foreseeable future.

A Potential Israel-Saudi Arabia Deal

Despite the prevailing tension, Walt speculates on a potential deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia that could normalize ties. Currently stalled due to the fighting, the deal could resurface, driven by mutual incentives. The agreement is viewed as a strategic move by the U.S. to keep Saudi Arabia within its security orbit, especially amidst Saudi’s increasing overtures towards China.

The Impact of Arab Opinion

Walt concludes his discussion by emphasizing the influence of Arab public opinion on Middle East dynamics. Historically, Arab public opinion has been more confrontational towards Israel than the policies of Arab governments. This discrepancy is evident in Egypt’s peace deal with Israel and joint efforts to contain the situation in Gaza. The interplay between public sentiment and government policies will continue to shape the region’s future.