Stephanie McDougal to be Honored as Nursing Alumni of the Year at WVU Tech’s 2024 Homecoming

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:57 pm EST
Stephanie McDougal, a notable alumna of the WVU School of Nursing Beckley Campus, has been designated the Nursing Alumni of the Year. Her recognition is scheduled for WVU Tech’s homecoming celebration in 2024. McDougal’s journey from student life to an accomplished professional is a testament to the university’s commitment to fostering leadership and excellence.

Academic and Professional Journey

McDougal graduated from WVU Tech in 2010, earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Throughout her time at the university, she demonstrated her dedication and leadership skills in a variety of roles. As a Golden Bear Scholar, a cheerleader, and the president of the Student Nursing Association, McDougal stood out for her energy and commitment to the community.

Following her graduation, McDougal embarked on an extensive professional journey at WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals. She began as a graduate nurse in the critical care department, gradually elevating her position to the clinical coordinator and educator for the Intensive Care and Step-down units. In 2020, McDougal assumed a more strategic role as director, overseeing departments such as the ICU, the newly formed CVICU, and the Rapid Response Team.

Awards and Achievements

McDougal’s academic prowess didn’t stop at her bachelor’s degree. She pursued a Master of Science in nursing with an emphasis on education from Marshall University. Her dedication to teaching didn’t stop at her own education. McDougal has also served as an adjunct instructor for WVU Tech, imparting her knowledge and experience to the next generation of nursing professionals.

Her leadership and commitment to nursing have earned her recognition, including the 40 Under 40 Nursing Leadership Award. Currently, she serves as an Executive Board member of the AACN’s local WVU chapter.

Community Engagement and Homecoming Celebration

Beyond her professional achievements, McDougal is a pillar of her community. She enjoys participating in community service and outdoor activities with her family. Her recognition as the Nursing Alumni of the Year will take place on February 9 at The Resort at Glade Springs. The celebration will continue the following day with a dinner and honors at the basketball games at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Information about the WVU Tech homecoming and the Alumni Awards event, including McDougal’s recognition, is available online. As the WVU community gears up for the event, McDougal’s story stands as a shining example of the university’s mission to produce leaders who make a difference in the field of nursing and beyond.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

