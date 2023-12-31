en English
Society

Stephanie Land Explores Motherhood and Poverty in New Book ‘Class’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 10:39 am EST
Stephanie Land Explores Motherhood and Poverty in New Book ‘Class’

The tale of Stephanie Land, author of the best-selling memoir ‘Maid,’ continues to unravel in her newly released book titled ‘Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education.’ Published on November 7, the memoir paints an intimate and heartbreaking portrait of motherhood in the face of adversity.

The Struggle of Single Motherhood

Land’s story is one of resilience and determination as she navigates her way out of poverty while raising her daughter Emilia as a single mother. With the specter of homelessness and food insecurity looming large, Land worked tirelessly to complete her college degree and pursue her dream of a writing career. Despite her efforts, she found herself saddled with nearly $50,000 in student debt – a stark testament to the burdens that many single mothers bear.

Insights into the Child Support System

Through her experiences, Land shines a light on the inadequacies of the child support system in the U.S., particularly for survivors of domestic violence. The complexities and challenges of navigating this system are brought to the fore, underscoring the need for urgent reform. Beyond the logistical hurdles, Land also delves into the emotional toll of coping with constant hardship, and the lack of time for processing experiences due to the relentless demands of survival.

The Intersection of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education

‘Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education’ is a riveting exploration of the intersection between personal desire, professional ambition, and the realities of being a single mother. Land’s narrative challenges societal norms and questions who has the right to create art, attend college, and what kind of work is valued in our culture. Her story is a sobering reminder of the struggles that over one-third of single mothers faced in 2022, as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The memoir continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, with ‘Maid’ being turned into a Netflix series that highlights Land’s experience cleaning houses for $9 an hour. As Land continues to share her experiences, she offers a voice for single mothers, an insight into the ongoing battle with poverty, and a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

