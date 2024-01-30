Step into the Role of a Psychoanalyst with 'Of Two Minds' FMV Game

At the intersection of gaming and psychoanalysis, Of Two Minds, a Full Motion Video (FMV) game developed by Burgeon & Flourish, is set to launch on iOS on February 5th. This game, inspired by the transformative ideas of psychoanalysis, takes players on a deep dive into the complexity of the human psyche, entwining their journey with characters caught up in an intricate web of relationships and experiences in 1980s New York.

Navigating the Maze of the Mind

Of Two Minds requires players to assume the role of a psychoanalyst, guiding them through the mental landscapes of interconnected characters. These characters include a couple engaged in an affair, their respective spouses, and their psychoanalysts, each carrying their own share of troubles—one psychoanalyst teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, while the other grapples with the repercussions of a hasty marriage.

Unearthing Memories, Unraveling Secrets

The game's non-linear narrative is unlocked via a unique mechanism. Players uncover new Memories by viewing distinct videos. They are then tasked with linking these Memories to various topics and ideas, referred to as Themes. These connections serve to fill in the narrative gaps, shedding light on each character's motivations and history. This demands not only deductive skills but also a creative reasoning approach, pushing players to delve deeper into the personal stories and psychological makeup of the characters.

Preserving and Popularizing Psychoanalysis

The game is built around footage shot in 1989, aiming to preserve and popularize the revolutionary ideas of psychoanalysis. It offers a unique exploration of the human psyche set against the backdrop of the gritty but vibrant New York of the late 80s. By using psychoanalysis as a framework, Of Two Minds allows players to explore the minds and psyches of a diverse cast of characters, truly immersing them in a free-association psychoanalytic experience.