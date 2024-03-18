Step by Step Cast Honors Suzanne Somers at 90s Con: A Tribute to Legacy and Kindness

The iconic TV series Step by Step cast reunited at 90s Con, creating a moment of remembrance and tribute to the late Suzanne Somers, who passed away from breast cancer in October 2023, just a day before her 77th birthday. The reunion brought together stars like Patrick Duffy, Staci Keanan, Angela Watson, Christine Lakin, Christopher Castile, Jason Marsden, and Sasha Mitchell, marking their first major gathering since Somers' passing. This event took place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut, where the cast shared heartfelt memories and celebrated the legacy of their beloved co-star.

Cherished Memories and Lasting Impact

During the reunion, cast members shared personal anecdotes that highlighted Somers' generosity, style, and profound impact on their lives and careers. Staci Keanan reminisced about the thoughtful gifts Somers would give, including a pair of Prada cashmere tights, emphasizing her kindness and thoughtfulness. Christine Lakin expressed admiration for Somers' success as a businesswoman and actress, noting her down-to-earth nature and the inspiration she provided to young women in Hollywood. Angela Watson and Jason Marsden also shared memorable moments with Somers, from tap dancing together on the show to humorous bloopers, showcasing her warmth and generosity.

Legacy of Kindness and Success

The reunion not only served as a platform to remember Somers' contributions as an actress but also highlighted her fight for equal pay in the entertainment industry and her role as a mentor to younger cast members. Her co-stars described her as an icon, a source of inspiration, and a second mother, emphasizing the positive work environment she helped create on the set of Step by Step. The cast's reflections painted a picture of a woman who balanced immense success with genuine kindness and generosity.

Continued Connection and Reflection

Though the reunion at 90s Con was a significant event, the cast of Step by Step has remained in touch over the years, demonstrating the deep bonds formed during their time on the show. In 2018, Keanan, Duffy, and Lakin reunited for a chat on Lakin's Worst Ever Podcast, further showcasing their lasting friendship. The recent gathering at 90s Con, therefore, was not just a tribute to Somers but also a celebration of the enduring connections and the shared history among the cast members. It served as a reminder of the impact Somers had on those around her and the legacy she leaves behind in the hearts of her co-stars and fans alike.

As the entertainment world and fans continue to process the loss of Suzanne Somers, the reunion at 90s Con stands as a testament to her life and career. Through shared stories and memories, her co-stars have ensured that her spirit, kindness, and legacy will not be forgotten. Somers' impact on the industry and those who knew her personally will continue to resonate, underscoring the indelible mark she has left on Hollywood and beyond.