Step Back in Time: Wabash & Erie Canal Park Offers Historic Trades Classes

Delphi, Indiana, is now home to a unique educational opportunity, as Wabash & Erie Canal Park introduces a series of historic trades classes. Scheduled from April to early June, these classes invite the public to delve into the world of 1800s specialty skills, including textiles, carpentry, basket-making, and more. Led by seasoned instructors, the program aims to provide an immersive learning experience in the park's Pioneer Village log cabins, combining historical authenticity with modern comfort.

Hands-On History Lessons

Participants in these historic trades classes will be transported back to the 19th century, learning skills that were essential to daily life and commerce along the Wabash & Erie Canal. Each class, crafted for both novices and experienced individuals, promises an engaging and educational journey into the past. With the setting in the meticulously preserved Pioneer Village, learners of all ages, starting from 12 years old depending on the class, will find themselves enveloped in an era that shaped Indiana and the nation. The cost of these enriching experiences starts at $60, a small price for the invaluable insight and handcrafted items participants will take home.

Preserving a Legacy

The initiative is part of the Carroll County Wabash & Erie Canal, Inc.'s broader mission to preserve, educate, and promote recreation along the historic canal. As the organization approaches its 50th anniversary in 2024, these classes underscore its commitment to keeping the canal's rich history alive for future generations. The Wabash & Erie Canal, which operated from 1832 to around 1874, played a pivotal role in the economic development of Indiana and the Midwest. Today, the park serves as a vital educational resource, illustrating the impact of this historic waterway.

Joining the Journey

For those interested in stepping back in time and exploring the crafts and trades of the 1800s, registration for the historic trades classes is now open. With limited slots available, early registration is encouraged to ensure participation in this unique educational adventure. Beyond learning new skills, participants will also contribute to the preservation of the Wabash & Erie Canal's legacy, participating in a living history that continues to educate and inspire.

As the Wabash & Erie Canal Park prepares to celebrate its significant anniversary, these historic trades classes offer a tangible connection to the past. They not only provide a hands-on learning experience but also highlight the importance of preserving our heritage. Through initiatives like these, the park ensures that the canal's storied history will not be forgotten, but instead, appreciated and understood by new generations.