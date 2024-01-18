en English
Stemtown Historical Society Museum: A New Chapter Begins in an Old Church

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
The Stemtown Historical Society Museum in Green Springs, uprooted last August due to structural damage, has now found a new abode within the aged walls of the Calvary United Methodist Church. A significant donation of $40,000, gifted by Bud Rutherford in memory of his late wife Maxine, made this move possible. The Rutherfords, known for their contributions to the Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District, have been pillars in the local community.

Preserving History Amidst Change

The museum, devoted to safeguarding the history of Seneca, Sandusky counties, and Green Springs, is currently under renovation. These refurbishments, while necessary for the optimal display of exhibits and upgrading facilities, are also focused on preserving the historical essence of the church. The museum will soon house a diverse range of exhibits, including details of local history, military artifacts, music archives, school memorabilia, and sports displays. A mascot named Buddy will also be introduced.

Interconnected Histories

A unique exhibit of interest is the story of Brenda Rando’s great-grandfather, who was part of the team that originally built the church now serving as the museum. This story intertwines the threads of personal and community histories, resonating with the museum’s mission of preserving local heritage.

Continuing Tradition in a New Location

The grand reopening of the museum is scheduled for April 19, with regular visiting hours set for Wednesdays and Saturdays. Admission remains free, keeping the museum accessible to all, though donations are welcomed. Founded in 1979, the Stemtown Historical Society Museum continues its mission in a new location, ensuring that the history of the local community remains an integral part of its present and future.

History Local News United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

