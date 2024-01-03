en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Stemilt Growers: Remarkable Growth and A Commitment to Sustainability

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Stemilt Growers: Remarkable Growth and A Commitment to Sustainability

Stemilt Growers, a family-owned trailblazer in the tree fruit industry, has wrapped up an extraordinary year, marking a remarkable 43% surge in apple crop yield and significant strides in various operational sectors. The company, renowned for its apples and pears, has been revolutionizing orchard practices and diversifying its variety mix, factors that have significantly contributed to its growth and industry recognition.

A Blend of Traditional Values and Modern Practices

Stemilt’s business philosophy expertly interweaves family values with a focus on growth, integrity, trust, humility, and stewardship. These guiding principles have been the beacon for the company’s expansion, including the marketing of over 15 million boxes of apples and increasing its landholdings by 4,000 acres since 2020. CEO West Mathison underscores their commitment to the founder’s vision of delivering premium quality produce nationwide.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

In 2024, Stemilt is all set to continue on its growth trajectory with the introduction of new fruit varieties, such as the yellow-skinned Aura Apple, and increased cherry orchard plantings to cater to demand. The company also takes pride in its success with the Cosmic Crisp apple and has plans for more sustainable packaging under the Artisan Organics label.

Commitment to Environmental and Social Responsibility

Not just a leader in sweet cherries and organic fruits, Stemilt is deeply committed to environmental and social responsibility through its Responsible Choice program since 1989. This commitment is reflected in the company’s operational ethos and is an integral part of its identity.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mosaic Company's Stock Opens Higher, Closes Slightly Up Amid Market Fluctuations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Oman's Oceanic Odyssey: A Comprehensive Survey to Harness and Preserve Sea Resources

By BNN Correspondents

WOTUS Rewrite Dominates 2024 Agricultural Issues: A Glimpse into the Tri-State Soybean Forum

By BNN Correspondents

Genetically Engineered Seeds Dominate U.S. Agriculture Sector

By Saboor Bayat

US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge ...
@Agriculture · 20 mins
US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge ...
heart comment 0
U.S Dairy Farmers Earn Carbon-Asset Payments for Emission Reductions

By Muhammad Jawad

U.S Dairy Farmers Earn Carbon-Asset Payments for Emission Reductions
5 Million Trees Initiative in Maryland Nears Half a Million Mark

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

5 Million Trees Initiative in Maryland Nears Half a Million Mark
University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

By Shivani Chauhan

University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding
Arunachal Pradesh’s Indigenous Products Earn Prestigious GI Tags

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arunachal Pradesh's Indigenous Products Earn Prestigious GI Tags
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
1 min
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
2 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
2 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
3 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
3 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
3 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
4 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
4 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
19 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
33 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app