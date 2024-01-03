Stemilt Growers: Remarkable Growth and A Commitment to Sustainability

Stemilt Growers, a family-owned trailblazer in the tree fruit industry, has wrapped up an extraordinary year, marking a remarkable 43% surge in apple crop yield and significant strides in various operational sectors. The company, renowned for its apples and pears, has been revolutionizing orchard practices and diversifying its variety mix, factors that have significantly contributed to its growth and industry recognition.

A Blend of Traditional Values and Modern Practices

Stemilt’s business philosophy expertly interweaves family values with a focus on growth, integrity, trust, humility, and stewardship. These guiding principles have been the beacon for the company’s expansion, including the marketing of over 15 million boxes of apples and increasing its landholdings by 4,000 acres since 2020. CEO West Mathison underscores their commitment to the founder’s vision of delivering premium quality produce nationwide.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

In 2024, Stemilt is all set to continue on its growth trajectory with the introduction of new fruit varieties, such as the yellow-skinned Aura Apple, and increased cherry orchard plantings to cater to demand. The company also takes pride in its success with the Cosmic Crisp apple and has plans for more sustainable packaging under the Artisan Organics label.

Commitment to Environmental and Social Responsibility

Not just a leader in sweet cherries and organic fruits, Stemilt is deeply committed to environmental and social responsibility through its Responsible Choice program since 1989. This commitment is reflected in the company’s operational ethos and is an integral part of its identity.