en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Stellar Alignment Marks the Anticipation of Landmark Space Missions

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Stellar Alignment Marks the Anticipation of Landmark Space Missions

On a crisp February evening in 2023, the skies above NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida showcased a celestial spectacle. A crescent moon, flanked by the shining planets Jupiter and Venus, painted an awe-inspiring tableau across the heavens. This striking alignment saw Jupiter positioned above the right side of the Moon, with Venus playing sentinel below. This astronomical occurrence was not only a feast for the stargazers but also marked the anticipation of a significant event in space exploration that was to follow.

Crew-6 Embarks on a Cosmic Voyage

Nearly a week later, on March 2, 2023, the engines roared and the SpaceX Crew-6 mission, under NASA’s aegis, embarked on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS). The crew, a constellation of global representatives, comprised of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Sultan Alneyadi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev from Russia. This mission underscored a significant milestone in international cooperation in space exploration.

Moon Rover VIPER Gears Up for 2024 Launch

Simultaneously, another significant development unfolded at NASA. The VIPER Moon rover was inching closer to its 2024 launch, with the project manager revealing the robot to be half-built. VIPER, tasked with a 100-day sojourn at the Moon’s South Pole, is equipped with three instruments and a one-meter-long drill to probe beneath the lunar surface in search of ice and potential resources. The launch of VIPER, initially scheduled for November 2023, was deferred by a year following NASA’s insistence on additional ground testing of the lander.

Artemis II: A Historic Leap Back to the Moon

Meanwhile, NASA was gearing up for its most challenging and high-risk endeavor in decades with Artemis II. Slated for a November launch, this mission will carry four astronauts on a historic journey around the moon. This expedition will mark a significant feat as no human has ventured beyond the area of space in Earth’s immediate orbit since the Cold War era space race of the 20th century. While Artemis II will circumnavigate the moon without touching down, it will pave the way for the launch of Artemis III, aiming to land humans on the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The photograph capturing the moon and planets above the iconic Vehicle Assembly Building was selected as one of the top images of the year by NASA Headquarters photographers. This captivating image, along with other noteworthy photographs from 2023, is available for viewing on Flickr, allowing the public to share in the marvels of space exploration.

0
Science & Technology UAE United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Deciphering COVID-19's Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health

By Olalekan Adigun

POSTECH Researchers Use Ionic Liquids to Protect Nucleic Acids: A Breakthrough in Drug Development and Disease Diagnosis

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UltFone Unveils Location Spoofing Tool Revolutionizing Pokemon Go Game ...
@Gaming · 10 mins
UltFone Unveils Location Spoofing Tool Revolutionizing Pokemon Go Game ...
heart comment 0
Scientist Challenges Claims of ‘Climate Neutral’ Meat and Dairy Industries

By Dil Bar Irshad

Scientist Challenges Claims of 'Climate Neutral' Meat and Dairy Industries
ChatGPT’s Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study

By BNN Correspondents

ChatGPT's Diagnostic Accuracy Questioned in Pediatric Cases: Study
Orion Space Solutions Achieves Milestone in Tetra-5 Program

By Saboor Bayat

Orion Space Solutions Achieves Milestone in Tetra-5 Program
Dermatologist Advises on Hair Care Amid Dry Shampoo Safety Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Dermatologist Advises on Hair Care Amid Dry Shampoo Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
12 seconds
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
48 seconds
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
54 seconds
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
1 min
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
1 min
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
1 min
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
1 min
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
1 min
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
1 min
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
52 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
56 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
59 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app