en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Stellantis Pulls Out of North American Auto Shows: A Paradigm Shift in Automotive Marketing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Stellantis Pulls Out of North American Auto Shows: A Paradigm Shift in Automotive Marketing

Stellantis, the parent company of many notable automakers, has announced that it will no longer participate in North American auto shows. The move, seen as a measure to safeguard business fundamentals amidst a challenging automotive market, comes after Stellantis’ earlier decisions to opt out of the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

Stellantis Shifts Marketing Strategy

The company is recalibrating its marketing strategy, leaving the decision to attend local events in the hands of individual dealers. This significant shift in approach is expected to have a marked impact on the appeal and vibrancy of auto shows. Historically, these events have served as vital platforms for brands to connect with customers through interactive displays and activities such as Camp Jeep and Dodge’s muscle car experiences.

Reducing Presence in Traditional Auto Shows

The gradual withdrawal of Stellantis from traditional auto shows exemplifies a broader industry trend, where digital engagement and exclusive events are gaining ground, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It prompts questions about the future relevance of auto shows in a market that is becoming increasingly digital.

Implications on the Automotive Industry

The absence of Stellantis, a conglomerate that houses automotive giants like Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo, could potentially dampen the allure of auto shows. However, it also opens up opportunities for other brands to seize the spotlight and for auto shows to reinvent themselves in alignment with industry trends and consumer preferences. The move by Stellantis underscores the evolving dynamics of the automotive industry and signifies a shift in how automobile companies interact with their audience.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
23 mins ago
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
In a significant rebound from the pandemic-induced slump, General Motors (GM) reported a 14.1% increase in U.S. vehicle sales for the year 2023. This marks the company’s best performance since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues began impacting the industry. The total sales for GM reached approximately 2.6 million vehicles, compared to
GM's 2023 U.S. Vehicle Sales Surge by 14.1%, Highest Since 2019
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
39 mins ago
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
40 mins ago
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
31 mins ago
Retro Toyota HiLux Revamped for Land Speed Record Attempt
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
31 mins ago
Acura NSX: A Phoenix Rising from the Ashes
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
32 mins ago
Automotive Industry Thrives with Significant Sales Growth in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
25 seconds
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
34 seconds
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
34 seconds
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
53 seconds
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
56 seconds
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
1 min
Miles O'Neill: First from The Hun School to Win Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
1 min
Piper-Kohl Kelly: The Miracle Child Who Defied Medical Odds
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
1 min
Haynes Henderson Stays With Aggies; A&M Quarterback Competition Heats Up
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
1 min
Exposing the Truth: Whistle-Blower Alleges Army Retaliation in Capitol Attack Investigation
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
40 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app