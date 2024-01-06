en English
Automotive

Stellantis Opts Out of Super Bowl Advertising Amidst Market Challenges

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Stellantis Opts Out of Super Bowl Advertising Amidst Market Challenges

Stellantis, the automotive powerhouse behind prominent brands like Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram, has declared that it will not participate in Super Bowl advertising this year. The company’s decision is a strategic response to the need to safeguard its business fundamentals amidst the turbulent U.S. automotive market. This move is part of a broader plan aimed at fortifying its North America operations.

Shifting Focus: Protecting Operations and Fostering Stability

In the face of challenging market conditions, Stellantis is realigning its marketing spending and reevaluating its presence at auto shows. This decision comes amidst projected moderation in sales growth for 2024 due to high interest rates and the necessity for customer incentives. The automaker has previously aired successful Super Bowl ads, but its current focus is on preserving business fundamentals amidst these market challenges.

Impact of UAW Strike on Stellantis and GM

Both Stellantis and General Motors (GM), another major Detroit-based automaker, were targets of the recent United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, which lasted a full six weeks. The UAW strike had a significant impact on their operations, leading to both companies ratifying new auto worker contracts. These contracts included substantial wage increases and cost of living adjustments in response to the strike. For GM, the strike translated to an estimated cost of $1.1 billion, primarily due to lost production.

Super Bowl Advertising: A Significant Investment

Advertising during the Super Bowl represents a significant investment for companies, with the cost of a 30-second ad in 2023 nearing $7 million. Stellantis’s decision to opt out of Super Bowl ads signals a strategic shift towards financial stability and operational protection. In fact, GM had previously made a similar decision against Super Bowl advertising. As the U.S. automotive market continues to navigate its challenges, it remains to be seen how other industry players will adjust their strategies.

Automotive Business United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

