Stellantis Introduces Game-Changing STLA Large EV Platform

Stellantis, the automotive group responsible for iconic brands such as Peugeot, Citroen, and Jeep, has unveiled a game-changing innovation: the STLA Large platform. This new electric vehicle (EV) platform promises to redefine the EV architecture with substantial capabilities, including a driving range of up to 500 miles on a single charge, and performance features that can clock 0-60 mph in less than two seconds.

Advertisment

A Platform of Versatility

The STLA Large platform has been designed with versatility at its core, capable of accommodating various body styles, from crossovers to larger SUVs. In an ambitious drive toward electrification, Stellantis has plans to roll out eight vehicles that utilize this platform between now and 2026.

Embracing Electrification

Advertisment

Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, underscored the ambitious goals for the STLA platforms in addressing customer needs. He highlighted the flexibility and agility of the platform as key factors in the company's success in transitioning to electrification, particularly in North America. The first brands slated to integrate the new platform are America-based Dodge and Jeep, with subsequent releases from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati.

Engineering for Customization

The engineering of the STLA Large platform allows for adjustments in wheelbase, width, height, and ground clearance, enabling customization for different uses, including off-road capabilities. This testament to versatility is poised to make the platform a significant player in the automotive industry's electrification journey.