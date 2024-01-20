Steep Decline in NY Fed's Empire State Index Sparks Recession Fears

The recently published New York Federal Reserve's Empire State business conditions index, signaling its lowest reading since the 2020 pandemic, has triggered a wave of recession-related anxiety across the U.S. Despite the dramatic dip in the index, experts caution against relying solely on this single indicator to form a definitive judgment about the broader economic landscape.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The New York Fed Manufacturing Index reported a shockingly low reading of 43.7. The decline was led by New Orders, a leading economic indicator, with only 12.2% of surveyed manufacturing executives seeing an increase in orders, while a striking 61.5% reported a decline. However, the same executives expressed a more optimistic outlook for future business conditions, indicating some improvement in investment plans.

Manufacturing Output in the U.S.

In December, the index signaled a modest increase in production at U.S. factories, with manufacturing output edging up 0.1%. However, production contracted at a 2.2% rate in the fourth quarter, likely impacted by strikes against automakers. If we exclude motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing output actually dipped by 0.1%. The Empire State survey revealed that factory activity in the region further diminished in January, with key measures including new orders, employment, and hours worked all plummeting.

Other Economic Indicators

Despite the dismal figures from the manufacturing sector, other indicators, like the Weekly Economic Index (WEI) and the ADS Index, suggest the U.S. economy may be strengthening in early 2024, or that at least the risk of recession is low. The US Business Cycle Risk Report (BCRR) estimates a very low chance of the economy being in a recession as of January 12.

Furthermore, Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that continued declines in inflation would allow the central bank to reduce interest rates this year. U.S. rate futures have priced in a small probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at the January FOMC meeting and a stronger chance of a 25 basis point rate cut at the March FOMC meeting.

Interpreting the Data

While the NY Fed's Manufacturing Index is an early read on the manufacturing sector, month-to-month fluctuations in regional Fed manufacturing surveys are often not indicative of broader economic trends. Therefore, while the recent steep decline in the index has understandably sparked concerns, it's essential to view it in the context of other economic indicators and avoid drawing premature conclusions based on a single data point.