Steel Curtain: Supreme Champion Breeding Bull at Pennsylvania Farm Show

At Pennsylvania’s premier agricultural event, the Farm Show, a remarkable bovine named Steel Curtain, owned by sixth-generation farmer Ben Bard of Cambria County, took center stage as he bagged the Supreme Champion title in the breeding bull category. This 2-year-old bull, tipping the scales at a hefty 2,680 pounds, displayed significant improvement from the previous year, where he had already made a notable impression in the SimGenetics category.

Acclaim for Phenomenal Breeding Attributes

At the heart of the contest, judges meticulously assessed the contenders based on their breeding characteristics, functionality, and overall appearance. Steel Curtain, named with a nod to the formidable Pittsburgh Steelers defense of the 1970s, emerged victorious, reflecting the admirable breeding prowess that he embodied.

A Victory Steeped in Sentiment

This victory bears a special resonance for Ben Bard and his wife Victoria. Steel Curtain is not just another addition to their livestock but the first offspring of a heifer they cultured and presented at the same Farm Show in years past. This triumph, therefore, was not merely an accolade for the bull but a testament to the Bards’ dedicated husbandry and a cherished milestone in their farming journey.

Legacy of Showmanship and Farming Heritage

Ben and Victoria Bard are no strangers to the limelight of the Farm Show, having been active participants since 2019. Their affinity for showcasing animals traces back to their involvement with the local 4-H program. Their farming heritage and passion for animal husbandry were further underscored by the impressive performances of their other cattle, such as All In, who clinched the reserve grand champion title in the Simmental Open category, among others.

Following his crowning achievement, Steel Curtain will gracefully retire from the show circuit, assuming his new role as a breeding bull in earnest. Ben and Victoria Bard, united in their love for farming through the 4-H program, envision passing on the torch of farming tradition and animal showmanship to their young daughter, Maren, ensuring that their rich legacy continues to thrive.