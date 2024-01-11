en English
Travel & Tourism

Steamship Authority Opens Summer Ferry Reservations

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Steamship Authority Opens Summer Ferry Reservations

Ahead of the summer rush, the Steamship Authority, a prominent ferry service for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, has declared the commencement of its summer ferry reservations. The announcement comes with a special provision for island residents, who, under the Headstart Program, can book their summer travels before the general public from January 16, 2024.

Reservation Dates and Details

For the general public, the online booking window opens a week later. The reservations cover travel dates between May 15 and October 20. To manage the anticipated high demand and avoid the technical glitches experienced last year, the Steamship Authority has extended its reservation office hours.

2024 Reservations Packet

Complementing the announcement, the Authority has released a 2024 Reservations Packet. This comprehensive guide offers online booking tips, contact information for customer service, and details about account access. It also outlines the waitlisting process, costs, schedules, and other relevant information.

Booking Procedures and Policies

Travelers can secure their reservations online, by phone, or via U.S. mail from February 6, or in person. The booking process necessitates vehicle details and immediate payment. It’s important to note that these reservations are non-transferable. For those planning their autumn trips, bookings open on June 11 for travel dates from October 21, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

Travel & Tourism United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

