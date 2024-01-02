en English
Steamboat II Metropolitan District Faces Fine for Water System Violations

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Residents of three neighborhoods in Routt County, Colorado have received a wake-up call in the form of letters detailing multiple water system violations from the Steamboat II Metropolitan District. The letters alert the residents to infractions that have been ongoing since September 2022, prompting the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to levy an $11,434 fine on the district. The violations, which encompass issues of contaminant monitoring, testing, and reporting, pose potential risks to public health, albeit not of an emergency nature.

Professional Intervention

The district, in a bid to rectify these problems, has brought on board Scott Smith, a certified water and wastewater operator. Smith’s expertise is being utilized to collaborate with the state in addressing the violations. This step comes as part of the required remedial measures to rectify the infractions.

Impact and Implications

The district, comprising a five-member board, caters to approximately 1,200 residents and also supplies water to two nearby schools. The revelation of these violations followed an inspection in September 2022. Despite the clear guidelines, the district failed to act within the stipulated deadlines, thereby triggering the enforcement order by the CDPHE. This order outlines a schedule for corrective actions and mandates periodic updates for the customers.

Next Steps and Consequences

The district has complied with the initial part of the order by paying the fine and is now focusing on achieving full compliance. Officials from the district have underscored the seriousness with which they are treating these violations. The CDPHE is currently scrutinizing the district’s response to the enforcement order. The Water Quality Control Division typically takes out 20 to 40 enforcement orders each year, with a significant number linked to testing or reporting violations. Residents have the option to review the drinking water quality consumer confidence reports for 2020 to 2022 on the district’s website. District officials also noted a recent change in manager staffing as part of their ongoing efforts to address the problem.

United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

