Staunton’s Blessing of the Animals Ceremony: A Celebration of Love and Tribute

On the first day of the year, Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park played host to a unique assembly. The tenth annual Blessing of the Animals event, an occasion of reverence and celebration for the community’s beloved pets, unfolded under the winter sky. Orchestrated by Rev. Kristen Barner-Loar, the ceremony offered a heart-warming start to the New Year, echoing with the endearing tales of cherished animals and the people who adore them.

A Homely Gathering

The attendees, each with their pets in tow, gathered at the Ashby Campbell Jr. Memorial Pavilion. The air was redolent with hot apple cider, and the ground littered with free treats from The Well Balanced Paw, a local pet nutrition business. Adding a dash of humor and creativity to the occasion, local artist Daniel Ryman was present, sketching lively caricatures of pets and their owners.

A Tribute to the Departed

Amid the celebration, a poignant tribute was paid to the pets who had passed on. A table was set with river rocks, each bearing the name of a departed pet. Participants were invited to add their tributes, a gesture that commemorated the enduring bond between pets and their owners, transcending the finality of death.

Voices for Animal Welfare

The event was not just a celebration, but also a platform to share stories of animal welfare. Allen Persinger of the Mosby Foundation, attorney Sherry Ramsey, and retired performer David Loar shared their contributions to animal welfare in Augusta County. The Mosby Foundation, renowned for its work in supporting pet owners with veterinary bills, found a spotlight here. Ramsey, who has been instrumental in applying felony animal abuse laws in Augusta County, reminded the crowd of the legal protections available for their pets.

A Blessing for All

The event culminated with Rev. Barner offering blessings to all attendees and their pets. It was a fitting conclusion, emphasizing the sacredness and divine love that pets reflect, and underlining the importance of cherishing these silent companions in our lives. The Blessing of the Animals event, in its tenth year, extended a heartening message of love, respect, and mutual care for all creatures to the city of Staunton.