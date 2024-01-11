en English
Business

Statesman Journalists Poised for Strike in Wage Standoff with Gannett

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Statesman Journalists Poised for Strike in Wage Standoff with Gannett

In a tense standoff, journalists at the Statesman are gearing up for a potential strike as wage and benefit negotiations with parent company Gannett reach a stalemate. The labor action stems from long-standing dissatisfaction with working conditions, despite the staff’s unionization in 2021.

A Union Ready to Strike

Nicole Villalpando, a prominent leader of the Austin NewsGuild, has voiced the union’s preparedness to strike if Gannett fails to present palatable terms. The union’s fight for better conditions and pay has taken a public turn, with an active social media campaign and a GoFundMe initiative. The latter has already raised over $22,000, indicating public support for their cause.

Contention Over Wages and Benefits

Previous strikes have led to some improvements, particularly in the area of journalist safety. However, the conversation around wages and benefits remains fraught. Gannett’s proposed minimum salary stands at $48,000, a figure starkly at odds with the journalists’ demand for a $60,000 baseline. The staff contends that their salary should be commensurate with the cost of living in the community they serve.

High Staff Turnover and Inadequate Raises

High staff turnover, reaching an alarming 77% over three years, is one of the symptoms of the dissatisfaction. Villalpando attributes this high rate directly to inadequate pay. Gannett’s proposed solution, offering guaranteed raises only at the 6th and 15th year, meets with disapproval from the staff, who see it as insufficient.

The Fight for Fair Benefits and Job Security

Apart from wage-related issues, the union is also grappling with concerns over proposed ‘same as’ benefits, which could potentially cost more and provide less control over changes. The union is pushing for a fair system to handle layoffs and severance and is vehemently against the idea of replacing journalists with AI for crafting stories. The ultimate goal is to secure a contract that puts them on par with other regional newspapers, ensuring local communities continue to have reliable news sources.

Business
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

