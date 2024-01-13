States Race to Close Digital Divide: BEAD Program Gathers Momentum

As the digital divide continues to be a pressing issue, all 56 U.S. states and territories have stepped up to the challenge. As of the December 27 deadline, initial proposals for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program have been tendered by each state, marking the first concrete step towards closing the gap. The BEAD program, a comprehensive initiative designed to identify and fund unserved and underserved areas, has effectively marshaled state-level efforts to ensure universal broadband access.

Unveiling the States’ BEAD Proposals

The proposals submitted are divided into two volumes. Volume I details the states’ plans for handling challenges, while Volume II is dedicated to identifying eligible areas and outlining long-term goals for broadband access. This bidirectional approach ensures that not only are current challenges addressed, but that a path for future growth and accessibility is charted.

Louisiana Leads the Pack

In a significant development, Louisiana emerged as the first state to have both volumes of its proposal approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This approval effectively unlocks access to $1.3 billion in BEAD funding. The state’s Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity announced that their planning phase for 2023 is complete, and they are set to commence grant rounds and construction efforts in 2024.

Other States in the Race

Other states such as Colorado, Kansas, and Virginia have had the first volume of their proposals approved and are gearing up for the challenge process. This process allows for corrections to the Federal Communications Commission dataset and provides a clearer picture of broadband availability. Specifically, Colorado aims to connect 99% of its households to high-speed internet. Expectations are high for an early approval on Volume II, with plans to finalize BEAD-eligible locations by April 17. Colorado has earmarked $826.5 million in BEAD funding, with the subgrantee process set to open later in the year.

The momentum gathered by the BEAD program and the commitment shown by states signal a promising step towards closing the digital divide, ensuring equitable broadband access for all.