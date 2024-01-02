Stately Aurora Home Sells for $616,000: A Look Inside

A colonial-style property in Aurora, Portage County, has been sold for a handsome $616,000 in the week of October 31, 2024. Constructed in 2002, this impressive home is nestled on a .41-acre lot, exuding grandeur with its generous 4,980 square feet of living space. Located in the upscale Lakes of Aurora neighborhood, the residence showcases five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

Interior Elegance

Step inside and one is greeted by vaulted ceilings and wood flooring, lending an air of elegance to the home’s interior. The property boasts an office space, a formal dining room, and an open-concept kitchen complete with an island, pantry, and modern stainless steel appliances. The great room, located adjacent to the kitchen, houses a cozy fireplace, adding a touch of warmth to the home. A deck, accessible from the kitchen’s breakfast nook, completes the main level’s layout.

Private Spaces

All bedrooms are conveniently located on the second floor. The owner’s suite, a true sanctuary, includes an en suite bathroom with an oversized tub, double vanities, a walk-in shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The remaining bedrooms share the other bathrooms, ensuring ample space and privacy for all inhabitants.

Recreation and Relaxation

The home’s fully finished basement is an entertainment haven, featuring a large bar, recreational space, a comfortable living area with a second fireplace, a full bathroom, and additional storage. The exterior of the property is just as impressive, with a stone-paved patio with walkways leading to a stocked pond with a water feature, creating a serene outdoor haven for relaxation.

The Aurora property market is vibrant, with homes of similar caliber and location commanding substantial prices. The sale of this colonial-style home is a testament to the area’s robust real estate market.