en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Stately Aurora Home Sells for $616,000: A Look Inside

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Stately Aurora Home Sells for $616,000: A Look Inside

A colonial-style property in Aurora, Portage County, has been sold for a handsome $616,000 in the week of October 31, 2024. Constructed in 2002, this impressive home is nestled on a .41-acre lot, exuding grandeur with its generous 4,980 square feet of living space. Located in the upscale Lakes of Aurora neighborhood, the residence showcases five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

Interior Elegance

Step inside and one is greeted by vaulted ceilings and wood flooring, lending an air of elegance to the home’s interior. The property boasts an office space, a formal dining room, and an open-concept kitchen complete with an island, pantry, and modern stainless steel appliances. The great room, located adjacent to the kitchen, houses a cozy fireplace, adding a touch of warmth to the home. A deck, accessible from the kitchen’s breakfast nook, completes the main level’s layout.

Private Spaces

All bedrooms are conveniently located on the second floor. The owner’s suite, a true sanctuary, includes an en suite bathroom with an oversized tub, double vanities, a walk-in shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The remaining bedrooms share the other bathrooms, ensuring ample space and privacy for all inhabitants.

Recreation and Relaxation

The home’s fully finished basement is an entertainment haven, featuring a large bar, recreational space, a comfortable living area with a second fireplace, a full bathroom, and additional storage. The exterior of the property is just as impressive, with a stone-paved patio with walkways leading to a stocked pond with a water feature, creating a serene outdoor haven for relaxation.

The Aurora property market is vibrant, with homes of similar caliber and location commanding substantial prices. The sale of this colonial-style home is a testament to the area’s robust real estate market.

0
Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Corporation Successfully Completes Rights Offering

By Mazhar Abbas

Nkarta Inc (NKTX): Analysts Rate as Strong Buy Amidst Rising Trading Activity

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Laura Livers Ascends to Chief Revenue Officer at Intouch Insight

By Muhammad Jawad

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc's Stock Performance Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Heart Test Laboratories Inc's Shares Dip: A Detailed Analysis ...
@Business · 1 min
Heart Test Laboratories Inc's Shares Dip: A Detailed Analysis ...
heart comment 0
Meta Materials Inc: Trading Activity, Analyst Ratings, and Revenue Forecasts

By Israel Ojoko

Meta Materials Inc: Trading Activity, Analyst Ratings, and Revenue Forecasts
Dubai Customs Celebrates Top-Performing Clients: A Step Towards Dubai’s Strategic Vision 2021-2026

By Hadeel Hashem

Dubai Customs Celebrates Top-Performing Clients: A Step Towards Dubai's Strategic Vision 2021-2026
Compugen Ltd Sees Surge in Trading Activity Amid Positive Financial Forecasts

By Israel Ojoko

Compugen Ltd Sees Surge in Trading Activity Amid Positive Financial Forecasts
Egypt’s Apple Imports from EU Plunge Amidst Economic Struggles and Red Sea Blockade

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt's Apple Imports from EU Plunge Amidst Economic Struggles and Red Sea Blockade
Latest Headlines
World News
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
39 seconds
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
40 seconds
ADHD Identified as a Solo Risk Factor for Certain Mental Health Issues: Study Reveals
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
1 min
Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Abstract at NASH-TAG Conference: A Significant Step in Obesity and Liver Disease Treatment
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
1 min
Jordan Brand Introduces Luxurious Air Jordan 4 'First Class' for WNBA Stars
India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
2 mins
India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
Dean Elgar Equates Test Series Victories to World Cup Triumph
2 mins
Dean Elgar Equates Test Series Victories to World Cup Triumph
Stoke City Honors Supporters and Staff Lost in 2023, Fans Pay Tribute to Anne Austin
2 mins
Stoke City Honors Supporters and Staff Lost in 2023, Fans Pay Tribute to Anne Austin
Congress Leaders in Kerala Charged Following Protest at Police Station
2 mins
Congress Leaders in Kerala Charged Following Protest at Police Station
Transfer Tug-of-War: Leroy Sane's Future Amid Contract Uncertainty
2 mins
Transfer Tug-of-War: Leroy Sane's Future Amid Contract Uncertainty
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app