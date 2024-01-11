en English
Local News

State Privacy Laws Gain Momentum: The Impact on U.S. Businesses and Consumers

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
State Privacy Laws Gain Momentum: The Impact on U.S. Businesses and Consumers

In the quiet neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, Nicole Smith, a 30-year-old marketing director, has been grappling with a peculiar problem. Since October 19, 2023, her peaceful nights have been disrupted by blaring music from the Chick-fil-A restaurant stationed across the street. This relentless disturbance has severely impacted her quality of life, causing many a sleepless night.

Understanding Cookies

As we shift our focus to the digital realm, it’s important to understand the role of cookies on websites. Strictly necessary cookies are integral to a website’s functionality and cannot be turned off. They’re typically used to manage and track the user’s consent, and without them, the website wouldn’t function properly. Other types of cookies include analytics cookies, which collect data about the usage of a website, functionality cookies that store user preferences, and advertising cookies that track online behavior for targeted advertising.

Residents’ Rights Regarding Personal Information

For residents of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia, it’s crucial to be cognizant of your rights regarding your personal information. You have the power to choose whether you want to opt-out of third-party sales and sharing. Do note, however, that changing devices or clearing cookies will require you to re-indicate your preferences. Opting out of interest-based advertising and Google Analytics is also a possibility, with the necessary links provided for this purpose.

New Jersey Data Privacy Act

As we step into 2025, the New Jersey Data Privacy Act (NJDPA) will be implemented, impacting businesses operating or targeting products/services to New Jersey consumers. NJDPA defines personal data, imposes responsibilities on data controllers, and introduces a fresh definition of sensitive data. It also necessitates controllers to respond to consumer inquiries and conduct privacy assessments before particular processing activities.

The Increasing Importance of State Privacy Laws

With seven new comprehensive state laws enacted in 2023, privacy laws have become a focal point in the U.S., especially for companies with loyalty programs, sensitive information collection, or cybersecurity risks. Five comprehensive state privacy laws are slated to take effect in 2024, with enforcement activity expected to increase. In this evolving legal landscape, it’s critical for businesses to understand and comply with these laws, thereby ensuring the protection of their customers’ data and maintaining their trust.

Consumer Data Privacy: A Growing Concern

Consumer data privacy has emerged as a significant concern for individuals, with surveys indicating that 72% of Americans are hesitant to share personal data with businesses. This lack of trust can lead to customers spending less with businesses that have lost their trust. Hence, it’s vital for organizations to establish governance, policies, data inventory, privacy impact assessments, individual rights, vendor management, marketing strategy and preference management, security, training, and sustainable compliance as part of their privacy program.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

