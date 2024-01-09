State of Preparedness Declared in West Virginia Ahead of Anticipated Severe Weather

In an anticipation of a severe weather system, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness across all 55 counties. The preemptive measure comes in response to a series of weather watches, warnings, and advisories issued by the National Weather Service forecasting high winds, winter weather, and potential flooding risks.

Anticipated Severe Weather Triggers Response

The weather system tracking northwest of West Virginia is expected to bring heavy rain, challenging mountain conditions, and potential water issues due to melting snowpack. An initial wintry mix is likely to turn to rain, with concerns over high winds causing power outages. To mitigate the risks, the State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to mobilize personnel and resources, and to coordinate response efforts effectively.

Governor Urges Vigilance

Residents are urged to stay informed through local media, heed emergency instructions, and ensure they have means to receive weather alerts, especially overnight. Governor Justice’s declaration enables the state to prepare for any emergencies arising from the severe weather conditions. The State of Preparedness will be posted on the Governor’s website, providing residents with crucial information.

Power Companies on Alert

Anticipating the severe weather, Appalachian Power is on alert with its storm response team ready to make decisions on moving workers once the extent and location of any damage is known. As the state braces for wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, with the strongest winds expected in the mountains, power outages and local high water due to heavy rainfall are the primary concerns.

In conclusion, the State of Preparedness declared by Governor Justice ensures the safety of West Virginia residents during this severe weather event, with the latest updates on severe weather being monitored through the National Weather Service’s various regional offices serving West Virginia.