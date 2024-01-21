State of Kansas Agencies Hosts First Virtual Job Fair of 2024

Mark your calendars. The State of Kansas Agencies in conjunction with KANSASWORKS is spearheading its first virtual job fair of the year on January 24. The event, stretching from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., serves as a platform to bridge the gap between jobseekers and prospective employers across the state's 98 government agencies. With over 700 positions on offer, the fair is set to be a significant employment event.

Registration: A Prerequisite

Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned attendee, registration is compulsory. The Virtual Job Fair portal not only facilitates registration but also provides an array of resources. These include a jobseeker training video, a comprehensive list of participating employers, and login facilities.

Preparing for Potential Interviews

Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, despite the virtual nature of the fair. The possibility of video interviews with employers necessitates this. While the fair is accessible through any digital device, using a computer is recommended for optimal engagement.

Accommodations for All

For those without a personal computer, fret not. Access to the virtual fair is provided at KANSASWORKS offices and local libraries. Accommodating individuals with disabilities, special provisions can be requested by contacting a workforce center before the fair.

In the pursuit of gainful employment, opportunities galore await at the State of Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair. With its inclusive approach and comprehensive resources, the job hunt just got a lot easier. To participate, candidates must register online.